A man sparked debate after claiming Starlink’s push into South Africa may be linked to global infrastructure access rather than just rural internet rollout

The discussion highlighted South Africa’s major undersea cable systems and its position as a key digital gateway connecting Africa to Europe and Asia

Online reactions split between those focused on rural connectivity needs and others questioning the deeper strategic value of the country’s internet infrastructure

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A man stirred up a fresh debate around Starlink and its real intentions in South Africa, with some arguing the conversation around rural internet access only tells part of the story. The discussion quickly moved beyond connectivity and into questions about infrastructure, global networks, and why South Africa matters in the wider internet system.

The picture on the left showed content creator Julian. Image: @julian_vanillathunder, Elon Musk

Source: TikTok

A video posted by @julian_vanillathunder on 10 April in Cape Town went viral after he responded to claims that South Africa was denying rural communities better internet by blocking Starlink. In the clip, he argued that “He needs us for than we need him”, referring to Elon Musk and Starlink’s interest in South Africa, while acknowledging that fast internet is valuable but not the full story. He suggested the real motive behind Starlink’s push into the country was far bigger than just connectivity access for underserved areas.

South Africa is already connected through major undersea fibre optic systems, including WACS, SAT-3, SAFE, SEACOM, EASSy, METISS, ACE, Equiano, and 2Africa, which link the country directly to Europe, Asia and the rest of Africa. These systems give the country high-capacity, low-latency connectivity, making it one of the strongest digital hubs on the continent.

South Africa’s digital infrastructure advantage

The discussion by user @julian_vanillathunde also touched on deeper local realities, especially in rural areas where schools and communities still struggle with basic infrastructure challenges beyond internet access. While Starlink promises fast satellite internet, the video argued that many communities face more urgent issues that need attention first.

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Online reactions were divided, with some users agreeing that South Africa holds strategic digital importance, while others felt Starlink could still be a breakthrough for rural connectivity. The conversation also reignited discussions about regulation, foreign investment, and fairness in licensing systems.

The screenshot on the left captured Julian revealing why Elon Musk needs Starlink in SA. Image: @julian_vanillathunder

Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok video below:

Here’s what netizens said

Tyrees🇳🇦 commented:

“You mean Spylink.”

Goodnez commented:

“People think Starlink is free.S 😂”

Mpompi commented:

“Well said, I’m following you.”

Plakkie commented:

“Satellite internet isn’t about access, it’s about affordability, and Starlink is expensive.”

DelaniBly commented:

“I’m in rural Mpumalanga, we’re fine without Starlink.”

Spicy.caffeinated.birb commented:

“Satellite internet already exists in South Africa, Starlink isn’t new.”

Dee🇿🇦 commented:

“The security risk is even bigger.”

Bubbles commented:

“Show us evidence for your claims?”

Shukri Dixon commented:

“Starlink is a security risk, period.”

Lee OE commented:

“Let’s not forget the security risk.”

3 Other Briefly News stories about starlink

Elon Musk has again claimed that he was denied a licence for Starlink in South Africa due to his race, leaving many furious.

Starlink aims to secure a South African operating licence to provide internet connectivity for rural schools, sparking reactions.

South Africa has clarified that Starlink hardware can be legally imported, but using the service without proper licences remains illegal.

Source: Briefly News