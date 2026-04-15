A woman posted a TikTok video showing people that she was disappointed in her ancestors

The lady took to a graveyard and posted a hilarious video where she was addressing the dead

South Africans were in stitches over the video as the woman went into detail about her issue with the ancestors

A woman posted a video of herself making a joke at a graveyard. The lady decided to make a statement while at a cemetery, and it was addressed to dead people.

A woman confronted ancestors in a TikTok video, Image: @carly_zim

Source: UGC

The video posted on 13 April 2026 gave people a look at the woman's dark sense of humour. She gained viral attention as she brought up points of concern with her ancestors.

In a TikTok video by @carly_zim, a lady used a karaoke mic to talk to the dead at a graveyard. The lady announced that she was disappointed in ancestors and that they needed to step in because other people's ancestors are doing everything for them. The lady expressed her disappointment in their passivity, demanding that they come to help their descendants. Watch the video below:

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SA split over lady's ancestor callout

Some people thought that the video of the woman talking to her ancestors in the graveyard was hilarious. Other online users joked that she was correct about the points she was making to her ancestors, while others thought the video bordered on disrespect. Read the comments below:

Some people were split about how the lady addressed ancestors. Image: Magda Elhers

Source: UGC

Mosia_madinkeng defended the lady:

"I get the message, and she's telling the truth, but she's doing it the wrong way😭😭💔"

motau43 added:

"I don’t see anything wrong baby tell them."

Faku^Nyawuza^Mpondo❤️ slammed the clip:

"Content is gonna be the end of us🥺this is disrespectful honestly."

Thandokazi Lovecia said:

"I did this 2024 December, 2025, February things happened, blessings 🙌 🙏. kwavuleka konke engangikudinga🥰"

Mpumi joked:

"Hope my dad and my mom had you, my sis tell them to wake up for us."

Happymoore Pudumoore wrote:

"I am not saying she's right or she's wrong at some point she has a point.. its very painful 😒 seeing some people prospering while you still stuck at one place worse part seeing those who grew with you its true that we clap for those who have achieved in life but there's a grieve that you also want to prosper and achieve your goals in life."

Sandile_ka_Nkosi added:

"The ancestors used to also be humans, and there's absolutely nothing wrong with such a joke as long as she is not criticising or saying anything negative towards the graves."

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Source: Briefly News