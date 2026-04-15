A British traveller was turned away from a Johannesburg club due to her braids, sparking online debate

The incident sparked discussions on cultural bias and South African club policies

Social media users reacted with scepticism and sympathy towards the young woman's surprising club experience

A woman from the United Kingdom had an unusual experience at a South African club. Images: @cee_nyasha / Instagram, @cee_nyasha / TikTok

Source: UGC

A British solo traveller named Stacy was in complete disbelief when she visited a club in Johannesburg, only to be turned away because of her braids. The incident sparked an online discussion among social media users.

Stacy shared what had occurred on her TikTok account on 12 April 2026, stating that she was with a friend wearing a wig and an acquaintance wearing her natural hair. Hoping to get inside, a club employee allegedly approached the acquaintance and told her that she would have to turn her away because of her hair.

"The only thing I found sinister about this whole situation was the fact that we are in South Africa, a Black country. I wouldn't think that this type of logic applies to anything that's anti-Afro hair or anti-braids in the club."

Stacy claims that the employee then approached her and told her the same thing. However, the braids didn't seem to be a problem in the past, as Stacy had visited the club with the same braids before.

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It is unclear why the woman's braids were an issue.

Hear the story in the TikTok video below:

'Wrong' braids start a conversation

Some social media users were hesitant to believe what Stacy had experienced, while others sympathised with the young woman.

People took to their keyboards to chat about the situation. Image: cottonbro studio / Pexels

Source: UGC

A doubtful @quadroke said to Stacy:

"The story doesn’t make sense. People are asking which club, and you still haven’t answered."

@prinnycox1 wrote in the comment section:

"Sometimes, South African club culture is weird. I've seen and experienced some odd things."

@x.mjekula shared their opinion under the post:

"Things that did not happen! Half of South African women have braids, none of them has been turned away for having braids."

@lindiledidi added online:

"I find this hard to believe! But since it happened to you, it must be an unfortunate experience."

@takitakiadventures stated in the comments:

"Ooh, sis, I’m so sorry you experienced that."

Stacy replied to the TikTok user:

"Thank you, bae. It’s definitely stained my holiday experience, but the party goes on with or without them."

3 Other stories about braids

In another article, Briefly News reported that a hairstylist went viral after showcasing a pop braid hairstyle. Some social media users appreciated the technique, while others thought it was scary.

reported that a hairstylist went viral after showcasing a pop braid hairstyle. Some social media users appreciated the technique, while others thought it was scary. A viral video showing schoolgirls' braids being cut reignited a debate about strict hair policies in South African schools. The incident added to ongoing discussions about fairness, cultural bias, and the role of discipline in schools.

A woman became the talk of the town when she showcased her three-month-old braids online. She shared how she kept her hairstyle clean and neat, leaving people raving about her tips.

Source: Briefly News