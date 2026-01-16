A viral video showing schoolgirls’ braids being cut has reignited debate over strict hair policies in South African schools

The clip sparked fierce online reactions, with some defending school rules and others criticising the emotional impact on learners

The incident adds to ongoing discussions about fairness, cultural bias, and the role of discipline in schools

A TikTok video showing schoolgirls’ braids being cut has reignited debate over hair policies in South African schools. The clip, viewed over a million times, shows girls standing outside a school gate, some with bleached hair, as their long or brightly coloured braids are removed.

The student who posted the video appears distressed as she cuts her own hair. The video was reposted on X on 16 January 2026, sparking heated discussions on the platform.

Video sparks heated debates on social media

The incident drew strong reactions online. Some criticised the school for handling the situation so harshly, questioning how a hairstyle could affect learning. Others defended the rules, arguing that discipline teaches responsibility. The debate also highlights a long-standing issue in South Africa, where critics say school hair policies often disproportionately affect Black girls, with Afros deemed “untidy” and natural hairstyles labelled “distracting,” reinforcing outdated beauty standards.

Social Media reacts

@tshepomotau10 said:

"Search the history of hairstyle regulations in African schools. You’ll see it started in colonial mission schools where traditional African hairstyles were banned because of their connection to cultural beliefs.”

@pecson007 stated:

"They must choose whether they want to be learners or kwaito stars."

@Dont_hackAgain commented:

"I’m 100% behind this. Fancy hairstyles create distractions, peer pressure, and competition in class. Learners focus on looks instead of schoolwork, and children from poor backgrounds are disadvantaged.”

@ArtSetshedi said:

“School kids need to look like school kids. On weekends, they fill clubs, and nobody can tell the difference because we assume school kids don’t have such hairstyles.”

@Iketleng72 stated:

"Parents are to blame. Why send kids to school looking like this!"

Eastern Cape teacher goes viral for braiding students' hair

In contrast, an Eastern Cape teacher recently went viral for braiding a student’s hair in class, showing a caring approach that goes beyond academics. The TikTok video, in which he twists a pupil’s hair into neat ponytails, quickly gained hundreds of thousands of views. Many South Africans praised the teacher’s compassion, saying it reflects the spirit of Ubuntu and shows how educators can support students’ confidence and well-being. Viewers noted that moments like this highlight the important role teachers play in fostering a nurturing school environment.

