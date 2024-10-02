“It’s Scary but Beautiful”: Hairdresser Impresses SA With Pop Braid Hairstyle
- One hairdresser has gone viral online after showcasing her impressive hairstyle which amazed many
- In the footage, she unveiled how the pop braids look stunning and captured the attention of many, gearing over 21.5 million views
- People reacted to the clip as they flocked to the comments section to gush over the hairstyle
A video of a hair stylist went viral on social media, leaving many people with mixed reactions.
Video pop braid hairstyle goes viral
The footage shared by TikTok user @makensalon on the video platform shows a woman unveiling how she created a masterpiece. The hairdresser showed off a pop braid hairstyle she did on a woman, and the video went viral on TikTok.
@makensalon's footage caught the attention of many, clocking over 21.5 million views along with thousands of likes and comments, causing a massive buzz among netizens.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
Watch the video of the pop braids below:
People gush over the braids
The online community was in awe of the pop braids as they flooded the comments section, complimenting the woman while others expressed their thoughts.
Lorato Thobejane said:
"It's scary but beautiful."
Zukie Ka Yesu wrote:
"Beautiful."
Edahdoescrochet added:
"This is quite scary, giving me shivers."
Deyman Og commented:
"This is too scary! What does the hair look like during the rainy season?"
Enyonam expressed:
"This na spiritual hair I imagine passing rain inside."
Hairdresser slays schoolgirl's wig installation over dreadlocks, SA gushes
Briefly News previously reported that one hairstylist in Mzansi slayed a schoolgirl's hair and left no crumbs. She showed off the process in a TikTok video.
TikTok user @tailormadebeauty_salon had a Grade 12 pupil styling her hair in preparation for her matric ball dance. The hairdresser showed off how she installed a wig over her long dreadlocks, and the outcome was simply to die for. ailormadebeauty_salon went on to showcase the final look and boy, the hair came out fantastic, which left many online users in awe.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Johana Mukandila (Editor) Johana Tshidibi Mukandila has been a Human Interest Reporter at Briefly News since 2023. She holds a national diploma in journalism from the Cape Peninsula University Of Technology (2023). She has worked at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, PAICTA, BONA Magazine and Albella Music Production. She is currently furthering her education in journalism at the CPUT. She has passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. Reach her at johana.mukandila@briefly.co.za