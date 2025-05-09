The Chelsea and Nigeria legend shared his thoughts on Benni McCarthy’s appointment as Kenya’s head coach

McCarthy began his tenure with a 3-3 draw against Gambia and a 2-1 loss to Gabon in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Mikel expressed belief in Kenya’s talent and urged McCarthy to nurture young prospects, hoping future stars emerge from the country

Nigerian football icon and former Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel has offered his support to South African coach Benni McCarthy, expressing confidence in the ex-striker's potential to transform the Kenya national team into a competitive force in African football.

McCarthy, who took over the reins of the Harambee Stars in March 2025, has already been thrown into the deep end with the mission of guiding Kenya to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Mixed start for Benni McCarthy in World Cup qualifiers

The former Bafana Bafana forward kicked off his tenure with a dramatic 3-3 draw against Gambia, followed by a narrow 2-1 home defeat to Gabon during the March international break. Despite these results, McCarthy has shown promise in instilling attacking intent and discipline within the squad.

Obi Mikel, speaking to Citizen Digital, expressed optimism about the South African’s impact on the team’s long-term development.

“I think Benni has got a good job. After the skills I’ve seen in Kenya, there is no question that the senior team is brimming with talent . He is going to inherit a good side and I wish him all the best.”

Mikel said

Kenya’s potential highlighted by Mikel

The former Nigeria captain believes that Kenya, under McCarthy’s guidance, can become a formidable side in African football.

“I always enjoy watching Kenya in tournaments. It makes the competition more exciting . I hope Benni not only builds a strong national team but also focuses on the academy level. That’s where the future lies—maybe the next Messi or Ronaldo could come from Kenya one day.”

Mikel added

Crucial qualifiers await Harambee Stars

Looking ahead, McCarthy will aim to bounce back from the March results when Kenya hosts Gambia and Seychelles in two vital qualifiers scheduled for September in Nairobi. These matches could prove pivotal in determining the country's World Cup qualification hopes.

Having spent time as a first-team coach at Manchester United, McCarthy brings with him a wealth of experience. Now tasked with building Kenya’s footballing future, he has earned the backing of legends like Mikel—an endorsement that could inspire belief within the Harambee Stars' camp and fan base alike.

