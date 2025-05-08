Ashley du Preez has spotted in an expensive Porsche car as he escorted a fan to his matric dance in style

The Kaizer Chiefs star went viral on social media after video of his coming down from the luxurious trended online

Netizens shared their thoughts on the South African forward's gesture towards the young fan

Kaizer Chiefs forward Ashley du Preez was spotted with an expensive car as he took a fan to his matric dance recently.

The South African forward was one of the regulars for Nasreddine Nabi at the start of this season but lost his place after new signing Glody Lilepo was brought in during January.

Du Preez has come on mostly as a substitute since the arrival of the Congolese striker and made his mark in the Nedbank Cup when he scored a controversial goal against Mamelodi Sundowns in the semi-final last month.

Kaizer Chiefs forward Ashley du Preez spotted flexing an expensive Porsche car on social media. Photo: @KaizerChiefs.

Source: Twitter

The 27-year-old is also up for selection ahead of the Nedbank Cup final against Orlando Pirates this weekend, but he is expected to start from the bench with Wandile Duba returning from suspension after missing out last weekend.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Ashley du Preez flaunts R2.2m Porsche

In a viral video on social media, du Preez was spotted stepping out of a Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 while following a fan to his matric dance.

According to the Porsche official website, the Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 is valued at R2,233,000 depending on the specifications.

The Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 is a high-performance sports coupe that combines precision engineering with exhilarating driving dynamics.

Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 specifications

The 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 offers a blend of raw power, agile handling, and everyday usability, making it a standout choice for driving enthusiasts seeking a thrilling yet practical sports car experience.

It is powered by a naturally aspirated 4.0-litre flat-six (boxer) engine, delivering 400 PS (294 kW) at 7,000 rpm. It produces 430 Nm of torque with the 6-speed manual transmission and 420 Nm with the 7-speed PDK dual-clutch gearbox.

The car accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.0 seconds with the manual and just 3.8 seconds with the PDK when equipped with the Sport Chrono Package.

Top speed is 288 km/h with the manual and 293 km/h with the PDK. Combined fuel consumption is rated at 9.7 L/100 km for the manual and 10.9 L/100 km under WLTP standards, with CO₂ emissions of 221 g/km and 247 g/km respectively.

Fans react as Ashley du Preez flaunts R2.2m Porsche

The video of du Preez coming down from the car sparked different reactions from fans on social media.

big Bro Wave said:

"Bro just wanted a ride aint noway broer is your fav. Footballer big dawg💀💀"

breezerm85 shared:

"Then u hear people saying chiefs does not pay their players. 🚮🚮🚮"

Kagiesure, a Pirates fan said:

"This is the guy that will cause us problems tomorrow."

N•E•G•U•S implied:

"He will do anything but score goals"

Teebotouch Bright commented:

"Another useless flex by chiefs fans😂🤣😅"

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News