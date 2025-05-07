Siya Kolisi has weighed in on the highly anticipated Nedbank Cup final between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates at the Moses Mabhida Stadium this weekend

The Springboks captain shared his prediction for the clash between the Soweto-based clubs in the final

Siya was not the only one who shared his predictions ahead of the final, his fellow Sharks teammates also picked their winners for the tie

South African professional rugby star Siya Kolisi has dropped his prediction ahead of the Nedbank Cup final between two Soweto-based clubs, Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates, this weekend.

The two Premier Soccer League giants will battle each other for the title at the Moses Mabhida Stadium, and it will be the first final for Amakhosi under their new manager, Nasreddine Nabi.

The Tunisian manager has lost both games he’s played against Jose Riveiro's side this season, with the last one over the weekend ending in a 2-1 win for the Buccaneers at the FNB Stadium.

The Sea Robbers, on the other hand, will be playing in their third consecutive Nedbank Cup final after winning the last two editions.

Nedbank Cup final: Siya Kolisi predicts Chiefs vs Pirates tie

Ahead of the tie, the Sharks posted a video on their Instagram page, which later went viral, asking the players for their prediction on the winner of the Nedbank Cup between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.

The Springboks captain is known to be a lifelong fan of the Glamour Boys, and he didn’t disappoint Amakhosi fans who watched the video as he tipped his team to edge out the Bucs in the final.

"Alright, let’s settle this once and for all! Who are you backing this weekend ✌️ or 🏴‍☠️?" the Sharks captioned the video.

Kaizer Chiefs have lost their last two games against Pirates, both coming in the Betway Premiership, but they are optimistic about ending that bad run when they meet in the final this weekend.

Reactions as Siya tips Chiefs to beat Pirates in Nedbank Cup final

The viral video shared by the Sharks sparked different reactions from fans on social media.

Refiloe Moloi reacted:

"As long as Siya is on our side then it’s cool ✌🏼✌🏼."

simvio wrote:

"Siya doesn't deserve what you're saying, at all! ☠️🖤🖤🖤☠️."

mbuthu__ said:

"The players who said Pirates know exactly what’s up😂😂 #ezimnyamangenkani 🖤❤️."

GK Mhlanga commented:

"Captain Supports the team and that settles it…"

Andiswa uMaMtshali shared:

"Did Phepsi and Siya stutter??? They said what they said.🤣🤣🤝🏿"

lirankinz added:

"I’m afraid I’m with Siya on this one✌🏼😌."

makgotso_mc implied:

"How can @makazoli say it's a draw when we all Pirates is going to win😭"

Nabi explains why Kaizer Chiefs lost to Pirates

Briefly News earlier reported that Nasreddine Nabi opened up on the reason behind Kaizer Chiefs' defeat against Orlando Pirates in the Betway Premiership.

The Tunisian tactician was not happy with the outcome of the fixture and believed they could've come out with a point from the tie.

