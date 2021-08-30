In order to adhere to Covid-19 lockdown regulations, the South African Social Security Agency has implemented an SMS system

Sassa has instructed applicants of the R350 grant to wait for an SMS confirmation before trying to retrieve their grant from the Post Office

The organisation says that for the month of August, R2.1 billion will be paid out to recipients of the Social Relief of Distress grant

JOHANNESBURG - Recipients of the R350 Social Relief of Distress grant have been encouraged to wait for an SMS confirmation before going to the Post Office to collect their grant by the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa).

Sassa's plea comes after the organisation stated last week that some recipients have already been paid out their grant.

Recipients of the R350 Social Relief of Distress grant should wait for an SMS confirmation before collecting their grants from the Post Office. Image: @sajobsonline

Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi stated in an interview with SABC News applicants who did not provide the agency with their banking details should not go to the Post Office to queue for their grant.

Letsatsi stated that people that go to the Post Office before receiving SMS confirmation will be given any assistance upon arrival.

“If you go to a post office because your neighbour told you they received their SMS, you won’t be assisted,” said Letsatsi.

The SMS method, according to Letsatsi, is designed to eliminate problems and to comply with Covid-19 standards to prevent branch overcrowding.

According to TimesLIVE, Sassa will pay out grants to around six million people at the end of August. For this month, Sassa says it will pay out R2.1 billion in grants.

The last three digits of recipients' identification numbers will be used to determine who will be next in line to receive their R350 social grant, according to South African Post Office spokesperson Johan Kruger.

How to check if you are on SASSA's R350 grant list of uncollected funds

Briefly News previously reported that South Africans who have not collected their previous Covid-19 special relief grant are being encouraged by the South African Social Security Agency(Sassa) to collect their funds before 31 August 2021.

According to TimesLIVE, people who did not collect their funds at the South African Post Office will forfeit their money which will be sent back to National Treasury and used to fund other government projects.

This call is specifically targeted at people who were eligible to receive the R350 grant when it was first initiated in 2020.

If you were eligible, Sassa has compiled a list of names of individuals who are yet to collect their R350 grant which can be found on the Sassa website. People are encouraged to download the list and check their names. The list can be downloaded here.

