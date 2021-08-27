The South African Social Security Agency is making the final call to people who have not collected their R350 grant

This call is for individuals who did not collect their grants from the Post Office when the Covid-19 Special Relief Grant was implemented

Sassa has made a list of names of people who have not collected their grant available on their website

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans who have not collected their previous Covid-19 special relief grant are being encouraged by the South African Social Security Agency(Sassa) to collect their funds before 31 August 2021.

According to TimesLIVE, people who did not collect their funds at the South African Post Office will forfeit their money which will be sent back to National Treasury and used to fund other government projects.

Sassa is making the final call to South Africans who have not collected their previous R350 Covid-19 Special Relief Fund. Image: Brenton Geach

This call is specifically targeted at people who were eligible to receive the R350 grant when it was first initiated in 2020.

If you were eligible Sassa has compiled a list of names of individuals who are yet to collect their R350 grant which can be found on the Sassa website. People are encouraged to download the list and check their names. The list can be downloaded here.

If your name is on the list, Sassa encourages you to visit your nearest Post Office to collect your funds.

Sassa has already made 1st payments of R350 Social Relief of Distress Grant

Briefly News previously reported that the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) issued a statement on Wednesday in which the department indicated that they have begun to make payments to the recipients of the R350 Social Relief of Distress Grant(SRD).

The department previously announced that the first payments for the SRD would be made by the end of August 2021, but on Wednesday the department stated that some people have already received their R350 grant, according to BusinessLIVE.

According to Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi they were able to make payments were earlier than scheduled because most people who applied for the SRD grant gave Sassa their bank account details which made it easier for the department, according to SABC News.

Letsatsi indicated that Sassa has close to 10 million applications. The grant will be paid out until the end of March next year.

