The minister of Electricity, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, promised that he would no longer be a minister of electricity

He shared how confident he was that there would be no power cuts by the end of 2024

South Africans joked that he wouldn't be the only member of the cabinet who would be out of a job after the 2024 general elections

PRETORIA – The minister of Electricity, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokogpa, said that there would be no need for his ministry at the end of the year, implying that there would be no loadshedding by December this year.

Ramokgopa promises an end to loadshedding

Ramokgopa addressed the media and updated the country on SA's Energy Action Plan. According to SABC News, he revealed that the country has been able to recover 3000MW of power in the past 12 months. He assures the nations that the government is doing everything possible to end loadshedding.

He added that 3000 MW remained unallocated because of constraints on the transmission side of the utility. He added that as long as he exists as a minister, the country will still be facing the issue of loadshedding, and he emphasised that the country will see the light at the end of the tunnel.

South Africans make fun of Ramokgopa

South Africans on Facebook roasted Ramokgopa and added that his comrade might not be in power after the general elections on 29 May.

Thekiso Motaung said:

"The whole ANC cabinet/leaders must enjoy these two remaining months because come June, we will have a new president, new ministers and a new cabinet."

Amari Zentaye said:

"As long as loadshedding exists, this guy gets paid."

Diliza Dee said:

"AT least you're amongst the first to admit that after 29 May, ANC won't return as a ruling party."

Musasithole Sithole said:

"Him and the ANC will be forgotten in December."

Phumudzo Muendanyi Mulavhu said:

"Game over."

Solly Msimanga plans to end loadshedding in Gauteng

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that the Democratic Alliance's Gauteng premier candidate and former Tshwane mayor, Solly Msimanga, shared plans to end loadshedding in the province.

He revealed that he plans to use solar panel initiatives as one of the party's priorities should they be elected.

South Africans observed that the Democratic Alliance has not delivered on its promise to end loadshedding in the Western Cape.

