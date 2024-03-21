The Zulu royal regiments suggested that African National Congress’s KwaZulu-Natal chairperson Siboniso Duma’s apology be substantial

They recommended that he pay the Zulu king 100 cows for disrespecting him during the Commemoration of King Dinuzulu kaCetshwayo

South Africans agreed with the regiments, and some demanded he pay more than 100 cows for his actions in the presence of Misuzulu

DURBAN, KWAZULU-NATAL – The Zulu Royal Family’s regiments, Amabutho, want Siboniso Duma to apologise by gifting King Misuzulu ka Zwelethini 100 cows. Duma grabbed the mic from the Zulu prime minister, Thulasizwe Buthelezi, during the Commemoration of the death of King Dinuzulu kaCetshwayo in front of the king and President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Amabutho want Duma to pay 100 cows

According to IOL, several regional commanders held a media briefing on 19 March. The headman, Sipho Mhlongo, demanded that Duma pay 100 cattle for disrespecting the king during the commemoration ceremony.

He slammed Duma and said his behaviour was shameful and disrespectful to Ramaphosa and Misuzulu. Mhlongo was also disappointed in the provincial government, accusing them of not recognising the prime minister’s position.

Mzansi supports Amabutho’s demand for 100 cows

South Africans commenting on @MDNNewss’s tweet on X agreed with the regiments.

Sandiso said:

“They should have demanded 200 cows from him.”

Tumisho asked:

“Why such a small number of cows?”

Mbali Msomi said:

“He’s gonna have to pay. We don’t play when it comes to our king. In fact, in KZN, we respected the king more than the president.”

Le Maz said:

“What about 1000? He disrespected the Zulu nation.”

Just Justice said:

“The Zulu Royal has already done a livestock audit. They know 100 is nothing for him.”

ANC denies Zulu royal Family banned Siboniso Duma

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that the African National Congress in KwaZulu-Natal denied that Duma was banned.

This was after allegations surfaced that the Zulu Royal Family’s regiments banned him from any activities related to the Royal Family.

The ANC flatly denied the claims and called them ‘fake news’.

