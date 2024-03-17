The mic-snatching incident at the King Dinuzulu commemoration event brought political tensions to the forefront in KwaZulu-Natal

The altercation involved ANC's KwaZulu-Natal chair, Siboniso Duma, and Zulu traditional prime minister Thulasizwe Buthelezi

The public display of discord at such a significant event raised questions about the state of political stability and cooperation in the province

Political intolerance thrust into the spotlight as ANC mic snatching incident causes widespread criticism. Images: @Izwe Lethu/Twitter and Getty Images /Leon Sadiki

Political tensions were starkly evident in KwaZulu-Natal as ANC's Siboniso Duma grabbed the microphone from Zulu traditional prime minister Thulasizwe Buthelezi.

KZN political tensions rise

The incident happened at a commemoration event for King Dinuzulu KaCetshwayo. Duma accused Buthelezi of politicising the event, leading to a heated exchange between the two leaders.

According to Newzroom Afrika, IFP leader Velenkosini Hlabisa weighed in, expressing concern about the escalating tensions between the IFP and ANC.

Hlabisa said that this showed the level of intolerance between the IFP and ANC. The party's leader emphasised the need for mutual respect and tolerance between political parties, urging leaders to prioritise unity and cooperation.

Mzansi stunned at leaders

People across the country criticised the ANC's actions, although some supported the move.

Here are some of the reactions:

@AHT_YssY shared:

"Duma is stupid, and for this reason, the ANC must be rejected in KZN. The IFP leader in this interview tried to be as civil as possible, but what that Duma guy did was an amateur move."

@zmobilefashion said:

"So basically, the ANC in KZN disguised this function as a government, but it was only to campaign for the ANC."

@Thabo Morwatshehla commented:

"Duma disrespected the Royal royal house big time. The King must do something about this incident."

@Mbuso maxhakane shared:

"Sboniso Duma has been doing this for a long time for Nomusa Dube Mncube."

@iSilo uKwazikwakhe expressed:

"Now it’s clear that the government is bigger than the King. Politicians think they are better than the Zulu King.'

@Mlungisi Dube shared:

"That guy is very disrespectful. He doesn't respect the elders."

@CRangataJ said:

"The IFP leader is politically mature. I like him."

