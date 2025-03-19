Footage of controversial gossip blogger Musa Khawula, who has been behind bars since January this year, in a jovial mood has gone viral

Netizens weighed in on the footage with some admiring Musa's carefree attitude while others were concerned over his appearance

Musa Khawula was remanded in custody when he appeared in the Fochville Magistrates Court facing numerous charges stemming from a 2021 car accident

Musa Khawula is in good spirits despite being behind bars. Image: Musa Khawula

Musa Khawula is the living embodiment of the famous saying when life gives you lemons make lemonade. The controversial gossip monger has been in jail since his arrest on 8 January 2025 in Dundee. One would expect Musa Khawula to be sad but a recent video of him has proven otherwise.

Musa Khawula spotted unbothered in jail

Musa Khawula appeared in the Fochville Magistrates Court on Tuesday 19 March facing multiple charges stemming from a car accident that happened in 2021 near Mponeng Mine. A video shared by social media user @PSAFLIVE on X shows Musa Khawula in high spirits while wearing a #FreeMusa t-shirt. The post was captioned:

“WATCH: Musa Khawula was recorded wearing a t-shirt with the slogan ‘#FreeMusa’”

The celebrity gossip blogger asks the person taking the video to take a picture and strikes a pose before walking away. Musa asks the person to stop recording before he confides something.

Watch the video of Musa Khawula below:

Netizens react to video of Musa Khawula in jail

In the comments, netizens exploded with mixed reactions. Several netizens praised Musa Khawula's carefree attitude while others commented on his physical appearance. Here are some of the reactions:

@StraightupGal said:

“Wendy Williams is in a prison-style conservatorship and Wendy Williams Lite is in prison and making court appearances...the system is really trying to spoil our tea. 😭😭😭”

@kgotsohopelekau remarked:

“What a free spirit 😂😭😭”

@W77683Willy observed:

“Musa, though, he seems to be unbothered, and yet we are.”

@Real_Precious_M laughed:

“Musa is funny 🤣, he even makes the Policeman to laugh 🤭”

@NissyPrada argued:

“He has lost weight and is trying to keep it together but he doesn’t look great. Let’s be honest, that lady that sold her child looks way fresher than Musa💔”

@MoreTwoLyf queried:

“I have so many questions 😂 - who made the t-shirt? From design to printing it and then getting it delivered to him in jail. Why is the policeman so excited and giggling next to Musa? That “no comment” is hilarious.”

An update on Musa Khawula's legal battles

Meanwhile, Musa Khawula is expected back in court on 22 April for a trial hearing related to multiple charges including attempted murder, reckless driving and failing to offer assistance or report an accident to law enforcement.

Musa Khawula is expected back in court in April. Image: MusaKhawula

His team has made a U-turn and has confirmed plans to apply for bail at Fochville district court. In addition to this case, Musa Khawula faces crimen injuria charges and is accused of violating the Cybercrimes Act. He is expected in the Randburg Magistrates Court on Wednesday 19 March.

Musa Khawula returns to social media after weeks in jail

Briefly News previously reported how Musa Khawula had the internet believing that he had been released after making a return on social media.

The internet personality, affectionately referred to as The Pope of Pop Culture, shared some hot gossip before asking for donations to help him settle his legal bills.

