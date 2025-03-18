South African actress Sophie Ndaba took to the streets in solidarity with designers against fake brands

The demonstration took place during the Proudly South African Buy Local Summit & Expo in Sandton

A video of the demonstration sparked mixed reactions with some questioning its effectiveness

Sophie Ndaba demonstrated together with designers in Sandton. Image: sophiendaba

Source: Instagram

Veteran South African actress Sophie Ndaba, who is known for her fashion sense and love for designer brands, stood in solidarity with the designers and joined a protest against counterfeits on Monday 17 March.

Sophie Ndaba joins fashion designers' protest in Sandton

The former Generations actress took to the streets of Johannesburg’s financial capital, Sandton together with the finest fashion designers in South Africa. These included David Tlale, Palesa Mokubung (Mantsho), Craig Jacobs (Fundudzi), Otsile Sefolo (Otiz Seflo), Ouma Tema (Plus Fab), Londeka Buthelezi-Ndaba (Malondié), Mzukisi Mbane (Imprint Za), Mpumelelo Dhlamini (Ezokhetho), Ole Ledimo (House of Ole) and Vanya Mangaliso (Sun Goddess) among many others.

A video shared on Instagram by SowetanLive, shows the fashion designers holding placards and picketing in the streets of Sandton. The protest which was against illegal counterfeit goods in Sandton, was held during the Proudly South African Buy Local Summit & Expo.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the video of the protest here

Netizens react to the fashion designers' protest against counterfeits

In the comments section, Instagram users questioned the significance of the protest when some of the designers were rocking foreign brands. Others argued that local designs cost an arm and a leg compared to counterfeits. Here are some of the comments:

benita8909 remarked:

“I'm puzzled, because some of you are flaunting LV handbags. Perhaps I'm not getting.”

_baatile said:

“What a boujee protest 💁🏾‍♀️”

rev_brian highlighted:

“A suit from China Mall is R550 but from local is R3500”

Justnosiii agreed:

“Totally agree with fakes being bad and wrong however, if the grievance is also lack of consumer support, then that’s another story.”

Bonoloiam said:

“I support this 💯. Go after the fake goods out there especially the ones that are pirating your designs.”

samke_ka_magaduzela joked:

“I literally can smell their perfumes 😂😂😂the most fashionable protest I've ever seen in my life.”

mslebo_gang argued:

"But we can't afford your guys... Can't buy a R26k dress from Maxhosa."

Sophie Ndaba took to the streets with fashion designers. Image: sophiendaba

Source: Instagram

Sophie Ndaba emanates class in pink dress

Sophie Ndaba has always stunned on and off the red carpet with her gorgeous outfits.

While South Africans cannot get enough of her glow-up, she has left several in awe of her fashion statements, which consist of eye-catching dresses in vibrant colours.

In September 2023, Sophie Ndaba attended actress Winnie Ntshaba's birthday celebration dressed in a pink dress by designer Mamello Makha. She also completed the look by wearing gold stilettos.

Sophie Ndaba oozes elegance in black dress

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported how Sophie Ndaba turned heads while wearing a glamorous black and white outfit designed by Otile Sefolo.

The former Generations star added a touch of elegance with a large white hat, adhering to an Afro Glam Theme

Source: Briefly News