Some of our faves have gone through the trenches in the love department, and things weren't easy for them

From Mihlali Ndamase's never-ending scandals with Leeroy Sidambe to Lebo Keswa's public meltdown about Letoya Makhene

We looked at some of the craziest relationship scandals that rocked Mzansi in 2024

Mihlali Ndamase and Lebo Keswa's relationship scandals became hot topics in 2024. Images: Instagram/ mihlalii_n, Twitter/ Lebo_PulumoM

Of all the things we saw in 2024, drama was at the forefront. We take a look at some of the biggest romance scandals of the year.

1. Lebo Keswa and Letoya Makhene

Former love birds, Lebo Keswa and Letoya Makhene, ended their marriage on more than just bad terms after accusing each other of abuse.

Taking matters into her own hands, Lebo went on a rant across several media outlets, claiming that her ex was manipulative, a cheater, and lied about her sangoma credentials.

With her name dragged through the mud, Letoya chose to ignore the drama and focus on her music career.

Lebo later launched a podcast to talk about her experiences and invited others to do the same.

2. Mihlali Ndamase and Leeroy Sidambe

The controversial couple's relationship raised concern when Mihlali took to Instagram to reveal her battered and bruised face with a caption alluding to Leeroy being responsible for her injuries:

"Thank you, my angel, @Leeroy_Mab."

This soon sparked a social media storm, prompting Leeroy to release a statement not only claiming self-defence but also alleging that Mimi was, in fact, the abusive one and had attacked him on several occasions.

He further alleged the influencer was controlling and was often under the influence of "substances he could not name."

3. Chef Xolani Sabelo and Vuyokazi Nciweni

Renowned chef, Xolani Sabelo, sparked outrage when his voice notes surfaced, in which he accused his former fiancée, Vuyokazi Nciweni, of coercing him into marrying her.

He later apologised to the reality TV star, her family and supporters, alleging that his baby mama, the person who exposed him, hoped they would rekindle their romance.

Sadly, Vuyokazi later cut ties with her chef bae and moved on after the public humiliation.

4. Cassper Nyovest and Thobeka Majozi

An honourable mention to former lovers, Cassper Nyovest and Thobeka Majozi, who let the cat out of the bag about what ended their relationship.

Bexx exposed the cheating she suffered at the hands of her baby daddy, all while their son was fighting cancer. She further revealed that he later married the woman he had an affair with.

The backlash led Mufasa to release a statement addressing the allegations and taking accountability for his actions.

