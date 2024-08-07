Makhadzi's one-woman show in December is nearly sold out, with 90% of tickets already purchased

The star, who recently invited media personality Bonang Matheba to join the event, has been actively promoting the show on social media

Fans eagerly anticipate the concert, with many expressing excitement and inquiring about VIP tickets

Makhadzi is counting down to her one-woman show scheduled for December. The award-winning star, who recently charted social media trends after reaching out to media personality Bonang Matheba to join her on the historic show, gave another update.

Makhadzi has shared an update about her upcoming show. Image: @makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

Makhadzi says tickets to her show are almost sold out

Makhadzi's one-woman show is going to be the highlight of the year. The star has been promoting the show on her social media pages, and fans can't wait to see her on the stage.

Taking to her Instagram page, the Ghanama hitmaker announced that the tickets were almost sold out. Per the post shared on her timeline, 90% of the tickets have been sold. The BET Award-winning star urged her fans, affectionately known as the Khadzinators, to buy their tickets before it's too late. She wrote:

"Happy new week Khadzinators! get your tickets now for 21 December Link is on my bio… #makhadzionewomanshow"

Makhadzi's fans can't wait for her upcoming concert

Makhadzi's fans are counting down the days until the day of the show. Many are excited for the Mjolo hitmaker. Others even enquired about the VIP tickets for the show.

@shamo_m said:

"Kanti who’s going with me from Pretoria 😢"

@ginapfunzo commented:

"We coming🕺🏽🕺🏽"

@ndlovukoena added:

"Are the VIP tickets to the concert?"

@khululiwe354 said:

"Sesibheke kuDec already."

Makhadzi sponsors Yolanda Mukondeleli’s birthday afterparty

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Makhadzi rubbed shoulders with Yolanda Mukondeleli. The former Big Brother South Africa contestant received a birthday present from Makhadzi.

Makhadzi had been in the headlines following her complaints that he had to get into debt to attend the BET awards. Netizens on social media were fascinated by the details of how Makhadzi recently helped Yolanda Mukondeleli.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News