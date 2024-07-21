Yolanda Mukondeleli recently celebrated her birthday, and she had a reason to thank musician Makhadzi

Ghanama hitmaker Makhadzi was involved in making the day memorable for Yolanda Mukondeleli, who was grateful

Yolanda Mukondeleli's video with Makhadzi who was responsible for a major treat caused a bit of a stir on social media

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Makhadzi rubbed shoulders with Yolanda Mukondeleli. The former Big Brother South Africa contestant received a birthday present from Makhadzi.

Makhadzi paid for Yolanda Mukondeleli’s birthday afterparty, and peeps were divided. Image: @makhadzisa / @yolandamukondi_international

Source: Instagram

Makhadzi had been in the headlines following her complaints thats he had to get into debt to attend the BET awards. Netizens on social media were fascinated by the details of how Makhadzi recently helped Yolanda Mukondeleli.

Yolanda Mukondeleli parties with Makhadzi

In a video on X, Yolanda posted a message thanking Makhadzi for covering the costs of her afterparty. In the video, they exchanged a few words and had a good laugh together. Watch the video below:

SA curious about Makhadzi's finances after Yolanda's birthday

While many people thought Makhadzi was extremely generous, many remembered that the singer claimed she was broke. Netizens also commented on the video that they loved seeing women help each other.

Read the comments below:

@Mavoli1704 commented:

"You deserve all the love my Queen, thank you. @MakhadziSA for the love."

@Chipoloza1 added:

"I love it when one Queen helps another Queen to fix her crown @MakhadziSA thanking for loving our Queen we appreciate you a lot."

Others focused on Makhadzi's finances:

@sheslovableMaya added:

"I thought she was broke."

@itsjustmewethu wrote:

"Soon she will blame Arts&Culture when she can't afford a plane ticket like other celebrities."

MacG throws shade at Makhadzi's money problems

Briefly News previously reported that MacG recently put Makhadzi on blast, claiming that the singer may have lied about her money problems to gain public sympathy.

Despite her recent win at the BET Awards, it seems Makhadzi's money troubles will always be the main topic of discussion.

Having recently confessed to seeking help from loan sharks to fund her trip to the award ceremony, it appears MacG wasn't easily convinced that the singer was struggling.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News