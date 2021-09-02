Mjolo the Pandemic: Kudzai Surprised Khanyi Chose ‘Dusty’ Mzansi Over Dubai

Khanyi Mbau's estranged boyfriend Kudzai Mushonga stiill can't believe that she deserted him in Dubai

Taking to social media, Kudzai posted a picture of the beautiful Dubai skyline and compared it to a 'dusty' South Africa

Mzansi social media users did not take kindly to him referring to their beloved country as not-good-enough

Khanyi Mbau’s thwarted lover Kudzai Mushonga is still going through the most via his social media accounts. After Khanyi Mbau cut their Dubai trip short and returned to South Africa, Mushonga has been posting a series of videos and statues talking about his pain.

Khanyi Mbau left Kudzai in Dubai high and dry.

Source: Instagram

It seems now the controversial business has hit the ‘denial’ phase in his stages of grief. Mushonga simply cannot believe that Khanyi opted to go back to the “dust” than to stay with him in Dubai.

He took to social media to show off the gorgeous Dubai skyline while he mulled over this mystery.

Mzansi reacts to Kudzai calling SA “dust”

The reference to South Africa being dusty was not taken lightly by social media users.

@tembempilo said:

“SA is not dust this boy is mean.”

@angela_zulu said:

“Iyeyisa leh chap, shuthi thina sikwa dust (This guy is rude, so we live in dust)”

@luvlithando said:

“This guy can’t believe Khanyi chose herself.”

Khanyi Mbau responds to concerned Mzansi peeps by declaring that she was alive and ok

Meanwhile Khanyi left South Africans worried after Kudzai reported her missing in Dubai.

Briefly News reported that Mzansi was left frantic on Tuesday afternoon after screenshots were shared of Khanyi Mbau’s boyfriend, Kudzai Mushonga, frantically looking for her.

According to his posts, Mbau had not returned to the premises they were living in while on holiday in Dubai.

He shared that he looked for her everywhere but could not find her. TshisaLive reached out to Mbau via Instagram and she responded, saying that she was alive and well. The starlet also thanked everyone for the concern.

Mbau did not explain why she upped and left Kudzai nor did she shed any light on why she was ignoring him.

