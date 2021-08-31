Khanyi Mbau Responds to Concerned Mzansi Peeps: “I’m Well and Alive”

South African media personality, Khanyi Mbau, has reportedly responded to a local publication after she allegedly went missing

She is reported to have sent a message through her Instagram account that she was "alive and well"

Some Mzansi social media users did not buy the response and wanted to rather see a video of Mbau

Mzansi was left frantic on Tuesday afternoon after screenshots were shared of Khanyi Mbau’s boyfriend, Kudzai Mushonga, frantically looking for her. According to his posts, Mbau had not returned to the premises they were living in while on holiday in Dubai.

Khanyi Mbauresponded to an Instagram message. Image: @mbaureloaded

Source: Instagram

He shared that he looked for her everywhere but could not find her. TshisaLive reached out to Mbau via Instagram and she responded, saying that she was alive and well. The starlet also thanked everyone for the concern.

She reportedly said:

“I am well and alive, thank you. I appreciate you all.”

Mbau did not explain why she upped and left Kudzai nor did she shed any light on why she was ignoring him.

Some social media users seemed to have their own theories on what was unfolding between the pair.

@bulairm said:

“I will rest when I see a live video of Khanyi nothing else, why did he feel the need to post a screenshot of their WhatsApp conversation?”

@missleem said:

“I really hope Khanyi Mbau is safe...dude sounds hectic!”

@swesh said:

“Proof of life please.”

@enockay said:

“Something is seriously fishy about this whole Khanyi debacle. The stories I've heard about what some rich men do, ya'll remember the Karabo story.”

Khanyi Mbau reportedly missing in Dubai, bae Sends out frantic calls for help

Briefly News had previously reported that Khanyi Mbau and her controversial bae Kudzai Mushonga have been living it up in Dubai, but it seems there’s trouble in paradise.

Taking to social media, Mushonga sent out a series of frantic messages begging Mbau to come back to him as she had reportedly left him high and dry in the foreign country.

From the screenshots posted, it would appear the couple had a spat and Khanyi left.

He said:

"Imagine paying your girlfriend's daughter's fees before you drop her at the salon at 6PM and she tells you babe, I will text you 3o min before I'm done so you can come pick me up! You then rush for your zoom meeting at home and be a good man and cook dinner for you and her, you even cut yourself in the process! At 9:4pm you even tell her, babe I cut myself while making while making dinner.”

