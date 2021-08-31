Khanyi Mbau Reportedly Missing in Dubai, Bae Sends Out Frantic Calls for Help

South African media personality is reportedly MIA in Dubai, according to the posts by her frantic boyfriend, Kudzai Mushonga

The pair have been vacationing in Dubai but it seems the honeymoon is over as Kudzai reported that she just upped and left

His social media meltdown and cried for help have raised a few eyebrows from suspicious social media users

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Khanyi Mbau and her controversial bae Kudzai Mushonga have been living it up in Dubai, but it seems there’s trouble in paradise. Taking to social media, Mushonga sent out a series of frantic messages begging Mbau to come back to him as she had reportedly left him high and dry in the foreign country.

Khanyi Mbau is nowhere to be found, according to her boyfriend. Image: @mbaureloaded

Source: Instagram

From the screenshots posted, it would appear the couple had a spat and Khanyi left.

He said:

"Imagine paying your girlfriend's daughter's fees before you drop her at the salon at 6PM and she tells you babe, I will text you 3o min before I'm done so you can come pick me up! You then rush for your zoom meeting at home and be a good man and cook dinner for you and her, you even cut yourself in the process! At 9:4pm you even tell her, babe I cut myself while making while making dinner.”

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

He continued to say that he drove out at 2am to go look for her and still couldn’t find her.

"Baby i see you are coming on and offline regardless of many calls…What are you forced to think as a man?! Help.”

While Mushonga pleaded for help and sympathy on social media, some peeps were a little suspicious of him.

@kandukangatuu said:

“First is Khanyi Mbau safe? He CUT HIMSELF WHILE COOKING? He is documenting time and his alibi? Zoom meeting, cooking. And live footage of him looking for her at the salon at 2 A.M. 2? A person you dropped at 6 P.M? C'mon now.”

@issagoddess022 said:

“But is Khanyi okay, I watch a lot of 171 crime documentaries and this guy documenting everything is odd.”

@timmyairbourne said:

“This nigga crying about Khanyi Mbau making him pay school fees in 2021 like she didn’t have Mandla Mthembu buying matching lambos years ago. He’s disrespecting her finesse at this point.”

@peralmzz said:

“Men are totally capable of killing you and then starting a search for you publicly and portraying themselves as the hurt and abandoned partner. I hope Khanyi Mbau is safe. Going to the salon at 2am looking for a missing person (and documenting it) is a RED FLAG for me.”

Meanwhile Khanyi has not updated her social media accounts in over 20 hours.

This is a developing story.

Trouble in paradise: Khanyi Mbau’s bae accused of scamming

Briefly News previously reported that Khanyi Mbau has been living her best life with her man Kudzai Mushonga. However, a dark cloud of controversial allegations follows him wherever he goes.

According to the Sunday World, Mushonga has been accused of defrauding a Joburg-based Nigerian national, James Aliyu, of R1.2 million. The publication reported that Aliyu bought two cars from Mushonga. Both cars are now gone after they were stolen.

Aliyu opened a case of fraud at Roodepoort police station against Mushonga as he believes that he was responsible for the hijackings and another case of hijacking at Honeydew police station.

Source: Briefly.co.za