Trouble in Paradise: Khanyi Mbau’s Bae Accused of Scamming

Khanyi Mbau's bae, Kudzai Mushonga, is once again in the middle of some serious allegations of crime

The Zimbabwean national has been accused by a Joburg-based Nigerian businessman of defrauding him of over R1 million

Responding to the allegations, Mushonga said he would not be paying back any money as the businessman was allegedly a known criminal

Khanyi Mbau has been living her best life with her man Kudzai Mushonga. However, a dark cloud of controversial allegations follows him wherever he goes.

According to the Sunday World, Mushonga has been accused of defrauding a Joburg-based Nigerian national, James Aliyu, of R1.2 million. The publication reported that Aliyu bought two cars from Mushonga. Both cars are now gone after they were stolen.

Aliyu opened a case of fraud at Roodepoort police station against Mushonga as he believes that he was responsible for the hijackings and another case of hijacking at Honeydew police station.

Mushonga allegedly approached Aliyu using a false name, Dick Lefa Nzula. He sold him a Mercedes Benz for R720 000 and a Jaguar for R500 000.

Mushonga then allegedly gave him copies of his South African drivers’ licence, ID documentation and vehicle papers for the change of ownership and registration of the cars.

However, when he went to register the car, he learned that the documents were fake.

The Sunday World contacted Mushonga to comment on the story and he remained resolute that he would not pay a cent. He said that Aliyu is a criminal who is wanted by the FBI for scamming Americans.

This is not the first time Mushonga has had allegations come up against him.

Khanyi Mbau deletes pictures of Kudzai Mushonga amid controversy

Khanyi Mbau has been on Cloud 9 after showing off her new boo Kudzai Mushonga.

The media personality is head-over-heels in love with the Zimbabwean national. However, their perfect love story has been marred by allegations of fraud and ongoing police investigations.

According to reports, Mushonga is allegedly on the run from Zimbabwean authorities after operating a shady airline and defrauding a millionaire of over R2.4 million five years ago.

According to these reports, originally from The Herald in Zimbabwe, they were arrested and appeared in court but skipped bail after being released from custody.

