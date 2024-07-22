Makhadzi announced that her documentary, Makhadzi Home Coming , will premiere on her YouTube channel on 28 July

Social media users are excited and eagerly counting down the days to watch the documentary

Fans loved the snippet shared by Makhadzi and expressed their excitement and admiration for her honesty on social media

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Makhadzi is ready to share private details about her life with her fans in her much-awaited documentary, Makhadzi Home Coming. The singer finally revealed the release date online.

Makhadzi has revealed the release date for her documentary. Image: @makhadzi_sa

Source: Instagram

Makhazi posts about her documentary

Makhadzi has been hinting about her first-ever documentary, and it's finally here. The singer, who can't wait to share her story with millions of fans, shared the trailer and release date on her page.

Taking to her X page, the BET Award winner shared that Makhadzi Home Coming will premiere on 28 July on her YouTube channel. She tweeted:

"I was never ready for this. I am happy to announce that I am dropping MAKHADZI HOME COMING DOCUMENTARY ON MY YOUTUBE CHANNEL ON THE 28TH OF JULY AT 20:00 . Are you ready?"

Fans can't wait for Makhadzi's documentary

Social media users are counting down the days until Makhadzi Home Coming premieres. Fans loved the snippet the singer shared on her page and noted they would be tuning in to watch the documentary.

@Boity_tshivhase said:

"One thing about you khadzi yashu you believe in indoda and you know what?? Same "

@mphokeo wrote:

" Besti you are so spicy, i will be watching."

@thaboe1002 added:

"Now we wanna know the man part or it's men as in your team."

@MalvinSiziba wrote:

"I love the way you are so honest about everything. Keep shining our African Queen.,"

Bonang Matheba agrees to work with Makhadzi

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Bonang Matheba has finally responded to Makhadzi's post about working together at her planned one-woman show. The BET Award winner asked her fans to help get Bonang's attention, and she succeeded.

Media personality Bonang Matheba has responded to Makhadzi's post. Social media users tagged the B'Dazzled star after Makhadzi announced that she wanted to work with her at her One Woman show scheduled for December.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News