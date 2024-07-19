Bonang Matheba has responded to Makhadzi's request to work together at her one woman show, scheduled for December

Makhadzi wanted Bonang to announce her at the show and offered to pay, to which Bonang replied positively, promising to respond shortly

Fans are excited about the collaboration, expressing their support and anticipation for the concert on social media

Bonang Matheba has finally responded to Makhadzi's post about working together at her planned one woman show. The BET Award winner asked her fans to help get Bonang's attention, and it seems she succeeded.

Bonang Matheba has broken her silence after Makhadzi's post. Image: @makhadzi_sa and @bonang_m

Source: Instagram

Here's Bonang Matheba's response to Makhadzi's request

Media personality Bonang Matheba has responded to Makhadzi's post. Social media users tagged the B'Dazzled star after Makhadzi announced that she wanted to work with her at her One Woman show scheduled for December.

Makhadzi said she wanted the one and only Queen B to announce her at the one woman show and is even willing to pay her. Responding to the request, Bonang said she saw Makhadzi's request and would respond to her. She wrote:

"My Queen. I’m here.. thank you for thinking of me. I will respond to your message shortly. "

Fans can't wait for Makhadzi's show

Social media users loved that Bonang responded to Makhadzi and from the look of things, the star will be attending Makhadzi's one woman concert.

@na_sibanibani said:

"Queens supporting each other. I love this "

@ApheleleJody wrote:

"We going to polokwane in December "

@BesterRick1 added:

"Queen recognising another Queen this is lovely can't wait."

@NmabokelaNonoza said:

"I'm definitely getting a ticket net for that intro "

@custy_kgadi noted:

"I hope the rate will be reasonable my sweetheart."

@AMG_Owner commented:

"Let your headliners be 90% women... I swear you ll win very big Makhadzi!"

Makhadzi vows to release documentary after homecoming event

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Makhadzi couldn't contain her emotions when she spoke about her experience being celebrated by her community at her homecoming event.

Our girl, Makhadzi, recently made the headlines for all the right reasons after Limpopo celebrated her success at the BET Awards.

Source: Briefly News