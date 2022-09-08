Makhadzi is preparing for her one-woman show, which will take place in her hometown of Venda in October

This comes after the Magear hitmaker finished touring the world, fulfilling her childhood dreams

The talented singer has promised that her homecoming event will not fall short of what she has already demonstrated to the world

Makhadzi is returning home after a successful world tour.

Makhadzi is planning on pulling a show-stopping show for her one-woman show held in Limpopo. Image: @makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

TshisaLIVE reports that the "homecoming" event will take place on 01 October 2022 at Makhuvha Stadium in Thohoyandou.

The stunner said that her culture, TshiVenda, will dazzle Mzansi people. Makhadzi intends to incorporate her beautiful culture and dances such as tshikona and tshigombela into her lit performance.

Makhadzi speaks about preparing for the lit show

Makhadzi has expressed excitement for the highly anticipated event. According to TshisaLIVE, the Ghanama hitmaker has always wanted to perform in front of a large crowd back home in Limpopo.

“I’m humbled and very excited to be hosting a show in my hometown. It’s always been one of my goals to do so and give my people back home a show they will always remember.

The star, who was born in Limpopo, also talked openly about getting ready for the big event. She said that it was easier than she anticipated. Makhadzi attributes this to previous one-woman shows she has hosted.

