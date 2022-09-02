Makhadzi took to social media to announce that her one-woman show, dubbed "Makhadzi One Woman Show," is in the works

She shared a poster with all of the details, including revealing the host of her legendary event, which is none other than Somizi Mhlongo

Netizens, on the other hand, have left venomous comments on the internet because Somizi is facing a domestic abuse allegation

Makhadzi is one of Mzansi's most popular artists of this generation. Makhadzi's energetic performances and close-to-home personality have set her apart from other talented musicians in the country.

Makhadzi has left South Africans angry after picking Somizi as the host for her one woman show. Image: @makhadzisa and 2somizisa

The Ghanama hitmaker has decided to host her one woman show after her career peaked and recently shared the details of the event. However, it appears that Mzansi peeps disagree with her choice of a host. Makhadzi chose Somizi as the host for the iconic show.

Makhadzi shared the following post on Instagram:

Somizi has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons lately. He is currently being accused of domestic abuse by his estranged husband Mohale Motaung. Mohale even dragged the Idols SA judge on his tell-all show Mohale: On the Record for the lies he has been spewing about their failed marriage.

According to ZAlebs, netizens are unhappy with Makhadzi's decision. They slammed the lively performer, saying:

@MaabuleM said:

"Makhadzi should be ashamed of herself. Why do this to Mohale? Now Somizi gets to host her One Woman Show, after everything they said he did to Mohale? The same Mohale who is always hyping and supporting Makhadzi . Being a media darling in this country is a blessing shem"

@Nampree wrote:

"Makhadzi's ONE WOMAN SHOW, will be hosted by Somizi? Hayi Makhadzi has no shame."

@MelaninHued shared:

"I blame her team for setting her up because Mohale really would’ve been the best host "

@luyolo_mad posted:

"I used to be such a big fan but she keeps on being problematic! I was warming up to her again. Hayi no she doesn't care."

@TheRealNengwi replied:

"Sorry, what? Ayisarenda!But you know what, this child seems like she has zero control over her career. She gets instructions. Maybe I'm being silly but even her 'transformation' into weaves&this slay queen vibe is unlike her. Or maybe that's how the industry works&I'm just behind."

@vsobudula commented:

"It's one thing if Somizi was hosting a gig with various artists, but a one woman show for Makhadzi speaks volumes and sends a message. Mohale rallied behind her and promoted her. We can't even say she doesn't have the power to choose, it's her show. Mohale doesn't deserve that!"

@lion_queeen also said:

"Somizi took that role on purpose. It’s his way of further abusing Mohale. Everyone knows Mohale loves Makhadzi. He’s using his status to let Mohale know he will continue to make him feel small & invade his life. I’m extremely disappointed in @MakhadziSA for allowing this."

@Ndim_iMpondo added:

"Makhadzi's one-woman show will be hosted by Somizi. Her number 1 fan is Mohale, OK!"

