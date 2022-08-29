Cassper Nyovest has showed love to Makhadzi following her epic performance at the SAMAs on Sunday, 28 July

The Amademoni rapper took to his timeline to react to the Ghanama singer's lit performance and Mzansi is here for it

Social media users agreed with Mufasa and applauded the energetic performer for slaying her live performance

Cassper Nyovest has taken to hi timeline to give a huge shout-out to Makhadzi. The rapper was reacting to the singer's electrifying performance at the SAMAs.

The Siyathandana hitmaker shared that the Ghanama singer is slaying it when it comes to live performances. The Limpopo-born artist did not only drive Mufasa cray-cray, but the whole of Mzansi.

Taking to Twitter, the Siyathandana hitmaker let his followers on the app know that he's a fan of Makhadzi. He called her a superstar. Check out his post here.

Tweeps agreed with Cass. They shared that even though the SAMAs sound was bad when she took to the stage, Khadzi slayed her performance.

@DJHousetSA commented:

"She's a superstar and Mzansi doesn't respect her the way she's supposed to be and doesn't give her flowers the way she should. Mara yena ke ntja ke star."

@Tsuki_Rametse said:

"No doubt. Legendary. A queen. Limpopo's finest."

@ELENKIEMATSIMEL wrote:

"She is good....but the sound is bad."

@MyronMudau commented:

"True that broer, but production today was very poor."

@Malume_hlogi added:

"Big time, she must go fill up sun arena she will sell it out."

