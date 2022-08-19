Cassper Nyovest has dropped a new hip-hop single and Mzansi music lovers shared mixed reactions to the song

The rapper features house music producer Mousse T on the song titled Put Your Hands Up as he sampled one of his classic's beat

The Siyathandana hitmaker's stans shared that the song goes in hard while a few naysayers claimed they don't like the track

Cassper Nyovest is back with new hip-hop music. The rapper dropped a new single on Friday, 19 August.

Cassper Nyovest has dropped a new song titled 'Put Your Hands Up'. Image: @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

The hip-hop artist features Mousse T on Put Your Hands Up. Cass sampled the dance music producer's house music classic. The beat is a slowed down version of the classic dance song by Mousse T and it goes in hard.

Taking to Twitter, Musafa announced that the new track is now available on Apple Music. Cassper Nyovest captioned his post:

"New music out!!! Hip Hop."

The star's fans shared mixed reactions to the song. Most of his stans shared that they are already bumping the song, adding that it's a banger:

@Sabs_reloaded said:

"Knowing @casspernyovest just wanna get y'all talking... to give your favs confidence to start recording/releasing, then bury them like he always does! Nonetheless, it is a classic sample."

@SNIPERONTARGET_ wrote:

"This man is too much."

@TumiLanga25 commented:

"It's a jam."

@slang_100 said:

"This goes hard."

@BabyLox103 added:

"Hip hop saver indeed. Nyovero."

A few music lovers took to the star's comment section and shared that they're not feeling the song.

@jhlaluko said:

"Yoh bro try something else."

@CFCJigga added:

"This ain’t it."

Cassper Nyovest wants different styles of music from SA artists

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest has a message for South African artists. The rapper wants music producers to create different sounds and styles of music.

Many music lovers have been complaining that most Amapiano songs sounds the same. The genre is currently ruling the airwaves in Mzansi. Some hip-hop artists also jumped into the yanos bandwagon and abandoned rap music.

Taking to Twitter, Mufasa shared that he wants local music makers to be creative and produce different styles instead of focusing on just one style as Amapiano songs all have the same log drum. Cassper Nyovest specifically wants hip-hop artists to go back to making "real" rap music.

