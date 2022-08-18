Major league DJs took to Twitter to share a video of a recent crowd in another country dancing wildly to an Amapiano beat

The talented DJs are currently touring the globe, and this time they stopped in New York to promote the popular South African music genre

Netizens flocked to the DJs timeline to express their mixed feelings about the video of the dancing crowd posted by the DJs

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Major league DJs have decided to update their social media followers on their international tours.

Major League are abroad showcasing Amapiano to a New York crows. Image: @majorleaguedjz

Source: Instagram

Taking to Twitter, Major League posted a video of their audience dancing to a fire Amapiano beat. The talented DJs were performing at New York's The Balcony Mix. They posted the following lit video on Twitter:

However, after they posted the video, South Africans were completely disinterested. This was primarily caused by the foreign crowd's Krumping to a Yanos beat. They have flocked to Major League DJs comments, saying:

@Wissey_DeJohnel said:

"Godfather's of Amapiano. You guys made Yano relevant"

@LiLROCKYJAi wrote:

"That dude is krumping like he’s in stomp the yard "

@TheRealBandisa shared:

"Americans are always ready to fight, even when listening to such a calming genre… yini leh?"

@Dee_DeMuciq posted:

"Okay clear your memory card chief and send us a sense video not this “ figure it out video “ You don’t have like those ice boys who are forever on their phones to record for you ? Mxxxmmmm"

Lanabo M replied:

"Never thought I would see the day a South African genre has people krumping. Amapiano to the world ka nnete ❤️"

@TheRealKayiel commented:

"Ayi but they need to slow down on that tempo thou...mad fast"

@ussymypu**y

"just come back home guys"

DJ Black Coffee’s son Esona says dad’s fame brings intense pressure after starting his own music career

Briefly News previously reported that being the son of the talented DJ Black Coffee is bound to result in people associating everything one does with him, and Esona, the Grammy winner's son, is no exception.

Esona recently revealed in an interview with Metro FM that he tried to distance himself from his father's fame, but that it was unavoidable due to his father's influence not only in Mzansi's music industry but around the world. This has become clear now that he is pursuing a career in music.

The international DJ's son went on to say that he was proud of his father when he won a Grammy and that he had always hoped that the prestigious award ceremony would one day recognise his father's work.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News