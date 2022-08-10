Cassper Nyovest wants South African artists to start making different music styles instead of focusing on just one genre

The Siyathandana hitmaker shared that he wants local music producers to open up the market and create new styles of music that appeal to old people as well

The rapper's fans agreed that the country's artists need to stop making Amapiano songs that sound the same and go back to making good music

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Cassper Nyovest has a message for South African artists. The rapper wants music producers to create different sounds and styles of music.

Cassper Nyovest wants Mzansi artists to create different styles of music. Image: @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Many music lovers have been complaining that most Amapiano songs sounds the same. The genre is currently ruling the airwaves in Mzansi. Some hip-hop artists also jumped into the yanos bandwagon and abandoned rap music.

Taking to Twitter, Mufasa shared that he wants local music makers to be creative and produce different styles instead of focusing on just one style as Amapiano songs all have the same log drum. Cassper Nyovest specifically wants hip-hop artists to go back to making "real" rap music.

"We can't be all making the same music y'all. Open up the market, create new styles and avenues. We also can't all be making music for 14-year-olds. We need that real!!!! Hip Hop!!! Where y'all at???"

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Music lovers agreed with Mufasa and called on Mzansi artists to stop making music that sounds the same.

@TylerSydSA

"I'm here Cass, different style and sound but y'all don't want to open up the industry."

@ChromeDaCesar commented:

"Who makes the music for 14 year olds, elaborate for me please?"

@Denny1ZW wrote:

"Honestly, I just wish someone makes music for 30+ year olds, as it doesn't exist anymore. Everything just sounds the same."

@MarumoMashigo said:

"Mufasa, what is on your mind? Amapiano has taken over your hip hop genre, where you started and to be honest this piano genre killed hip hop. I can't wait to hear what you gonna drop."

@KDB__PEDRI added:

"Bro, you literally changed from hip hop to Amapiano cos you could not handle the pressure from AKA."

Cassper Nyovest shows off his lux whips in Cape Town

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest is a big flex. The rapper took to social media to show off his posh whips while while holidaying in Cape Town.

The Siyathandana hitmaker posted snaps of himself posing next to his white Bentley and new white McLaren. He was at the Table Mountain in the Mother City when he took the pics.

The rapper-turned-businessman's post inspired many of his fans. Even celebs such as Somizi reacted to Don Billiato's post. One of his fans with the handle zamababe said:

"Honestly it's not about where you're from it's about where you're going... Keep motivating us Nyovest."

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News