Moonchild Sanelly's new track titled Chicken left Mzansi music lovers scratching their heads after listening to it

In the new song, the musician asks who came first between a chicken and an egg, and she even threw shade at her naysayers who criticised the song

While of her her naysayers said she should start looking for a proper job, her stans said there's nothing wrong with her music adding that their queen is making money than most local stars

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Moonchild Sanelly's new song has left many in Mzansi scratching their heads. A snippet of the song titled Chicken was shared on the timeline by an unimpressed tweep.

Moonchild Sanelly’s new song ‘Chicken’ left many scratching their heads. Image: @moonchildsanelly

Source: Instagram

The Chicken track features on her new album, Phases. In some of the song's lyrics, Moonchild sings:

"Who came first, the chicken or the egg, the egg or the chicken?"

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Mzansi social media users took to Twitter to share their thoughts after listening to the snippet of the song. Some hilariously suggested that she should quit music and go and look for a job:

@ZammaK__ said:

"There's no shame in sending job applications guys, no ways."

@LANGELIHLELIHL2 wrote:

"Deleted the album right after downloading it... Some producers are heartless, like why would you let someone record something like this."

@Ke_Arturo said:

"Kindergarten nurseries this 1."

@oemahuma commented:

"What on earth did I just listen to?"

@theee_coco1 said:

"No okes we can't allow this."

@malusiblack asked:

"What did we do to deserve this?"

Reacting to her naysayers, Moonchild Sanelly expressed that she doesn't care what people say about her music because she's breaking bank.

"The way I make money you should learn something."

The star's fans agreed with their fave, adding that she's international. They said they don't see anything wrong with the new track.

@This_is_me_DeeY said:

"Oksalayo, this babe is international."

@JustMavusan wrote:

"Her music is featured on one of the best selling video games in the world, she's been breaking bank and also she's bigger than your favourite local artists... all of them combined."

@osiristhe1 added:

"We enjoyed the Cow song by Doja Cat, we will enjoy the Chicken song by Moonchild."

Sjava to announce one man show dates soon

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Sjava's fans can't wait to his upcoming one man shows. The Umama hitmaker took to his timeline to promise his fans that he'll release the dates for his gigs soon.

The KwaZulu-Natal-born singer was reacting to a fan who was disappointed after missing one of the star's recent gigs. Taking to Twitter, the talented musician, who enjoys performing with a live band, commented:

"One man show dates are coming soon, kade ngisho (I've been saying)."

The award-winning songwriter's other fans joined the conversation and shared how happy they were their fave is coming to a city near them soon. They promised to attend the upcoming concerts in their numbers.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News