Rapper AKA took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the growing number of fake prophets in South Africa

The talented musician says Mzansi peeps should not live in fear because of prophecies from questionable church figures

Supamega's fans flocked to his comments section, with some wholeheartedly agreeing with the Fela in Versace hitmaker and others politely disagreeing.

AKA has expressed concern about the fake prophets roaming the country and deceiving innocent people.

AKA says Mzansi people should refrain from interacting with fake prophets after many strange things have taken place on church grounds in SA. Image: @akaworldwide

Fake pastors are a widespread problem in South Africa. They use their church power to make Mzansi people do the most bizarre things. According to City Press, in 2016, a pastor used doom Doom insecticide to "heal" members of his church. This incident sparked outrage in South Africa, prompting the creation of memes. Other questionable SA church moments include fake resurrections and forcing churchgoers to drink alcohol on church grounds, according to City Press.

Taking to Twitter, AKA warned his followers against participating in absurd acts in the name of serving "God." Supamega advised peeps to avoid letting "prophets" spark their fear by showering them with unwanted prophecies. God, according to the Jika hitmaker, doesn't want his followers to be afraid of him.

On Twitter, AKA shared the following about fake pastors:

AKA's followers share mixed opinions

@Buthelezi1785 said:

"Not all prophecies are from God, the best prophecy comes from yourself through faith and prayer."

@Freshh007 wrote:

"I guess someone scared you."

@pitsi_batho posted:

"I like you man, so I'm going to tell you the truth. You should fear God and only him. The Bible say that multiple times. If you fear God you won't fear anything or any person. Remember he is almighty and can do as he please out of love. Remember God works in mysterious ways and."

@McMthupha commented:

"Well as much as you may not want a certain prophecy, it's always wise to consider it, especially if it talking about something bad that may happen because in the bible it was often the prophecies that Kings rejected that came true."

@MntwanaThokoza1 replied:

"Stay in your lane with your gift and allow other people to be themselves with their gifts... That not deep."

@BlackChoppa2 added:

"We live in a world full of terrible people, fear is what you feel when you find out what people are actually capable of, especially the ones you love & trust blindly. This fear makes you seek God's refuge."

