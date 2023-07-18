Queen of Limpopo dance music Makhadzi has showered her friend's baby with R34K

The Zimbabwean influencer Tarisai Cleopatra Munetsiwa has recently given birth to a baby girl

Taking the celebration to social media, the two friends became the envy of many women in the comment section

Matorokisi singer, Makhadzi, has recently done the most with her extravagant baby-welcoming gift to her Zimbabwean A-Lister peer, Tarisai Cleopatra Munetsiwa.

Makhadzi gifts Boss Lady Zim's newborn with R34K. Images: @madambosszim, @makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

Tarisai Cleopatra thanks Makhadzi for her gift on Instagram

The Zim comedian took to her timeline to celebrate her friend's handsome gift and thanked her in a post.

In some frames, the two ladies are seen dancing to a local song, and in the second frame is a payment notification of R34 from the SAMA winner.

She jokingly captioned her post:

The Queen coming with your baby gift in style thank you @makhadzisa I really appreciate I will buy groceries lol not baby stuff, the baby is drinking milk. Once again thank you and I love you."

Makhadzi's fans react to the generous baby gift

Fans and followers of the duo rushed to the comment section with envy, praising the friendship:

@mrosmaseepe said:

"You are blessed Mommy, sending love from South Africa."

@graciemissg had a lot to consider:

"Looking at my friend's list hapana kana anosvitsa chegumi che apa, back to sketching board."

@christinamatsambire remarked:

"Dzabu is indeed a blessing to the family, she came at the right time in your lives."

@emiexagie was on a mission:

"Woooow, I really need new friends, please. Vanogona kudaiso huyai titambe. I promise kuzvara fast."

@jovvahna_nyasha23 said:

"Zvakaoma ini chero ndikaita mwana 300 USD chaiyo yemakorokoto haisvike let me change my circle."

@missy_ruen weighed-in:

"Ndokuti ana rich aunties kauku."

Boss Lady makes fun of her pregnancy on Instagram

Tarisai, famously known as Boss Lady, had a lot of fun during the pregnancy, and she would make skits by teasing how it changed her facial appearance.

Zimetro says she had her pyjama-party-themed baby shower in April, which she posted on Instagram:

