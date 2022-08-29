Makhadzi took to social media to criticise #SAMA28 after experiencing difficulties while attempting to put on the best performance possible for the ceremony

The energetic performer chastised the organisers for the number of things they denied her while they were rehearsing

Mzansi peeps have flocked to the internet to express their mixed feelings about the famous musician's revelation

Makhadzi is upset after #SAMA28 ignored all her requests for resources to pull a show-stopper performance. Image: @makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

Makhadzi is a South African artist who is always prepared to put on a show-stopping performance, so the difficulties she encountered in showcasing herself in that manner at #SAMA28 upset her.

The energetic performer criticised #SAMA28 organisers in since-deleted tweets posted by controversial blogger Musa Khawula. Makhadzi said she was denied the opportunity to rehearse with the camera operators as she wanted her performance to cater to the needs of the audience in the room as well as those watching on TV.

"I rehearsed with a cellphone on stage to get my choreography (correct). I asked to rehearse with the camera guys so they can read my moves but no one listed. I asked for smokes and fire, they promised but never delivered."

Makhadzi also addressed being snubbed by the SAMA but finally receiving one at this year's ceremony. The Ghanama hitmaker said that someone must have written her name on the envelope by accident. This comes after she previously missed out on major categories and finally won Tecno Music Video of the Year at #SAMA28.

Musa Khawula shared the following Makhadzi deleted tweets:

Mzansi peeps share mixed reaction about Makhadzi's deleted tweets

@officialshlelo said:

"Makhadzi is always "sabotage'", this might be her other way to PR her brand cause she knows people will always believe her."

@meisiejie1 wrote:

"I knew SA people don’t wanna see her succeed in her music industry the support comes from outside SA."

@msjmusa shared:

"They must cancel the awards & any other awards."

@Siyanicent shared:

"I'm not a fan of Makhadzi and I don't listen to her music but let's be honest she deserved more time on that stage and she deserved those fireworks. The quality of her performance was far superior to the nonsense I saw on that stage. Makhadzi deserved fireworks and more."

@Neo52403448 posted:

"Guys do you know the Jealousy in this industry? they sabotage you and laugh with you at the same time and most don't see that coming, I can mention a lot of Artists who don't care about Awards as long as their career is doing well "

@Delela_ka_staze replied:

"Makhadzi must just grow up, not everyone hates her, and sometimes admitting when she fumbled will help her to polish her craft and stop using one style for every performance. People sympathize with her its not pure love."

@YesThatRuss added:

"She must leave those silly awards, she's legitimizing them as SAn awards when we clearly know they're provincial awards excluding Limpopo, She's much bigger than a spaza shop called SAMAs, some brand needs to come up with a legit version of SA music awards!!! her success speaks."

DJ Maphorisa blasts #SAMA28 after getting snubbed, SA reacts: “Trash awards”

Briefly News previously reported that DJ Maphorisa is furious on Twitter after being passed over for major awards at #SAMA28.

The extravagant two-day award show held on 27 and 28 August 27 saw many big names in the SA music industry, including Zakes Bantwini and Makhadzi, walked away with awards. Despite being the most nominated artist for #SAMA28, Maphorisa lost in many of those categories. He only received one award, which was for the most streamed song of the year.

Taking to Twitter, the talented DJ shared a fiery post after losing major categories such as Record of the Year and Music Video of the Year.

