Big Brother Mzansi's Yolanda Mukondeleli recently celebrated her birthday, and her supporters were happy to rave about her on the day

The former Big Brother South Africa housemate looked like she had an amazing night filled with fun and partying with her brother

YolandaMukondeleli from Big Brother South Africa was showered with lots of birthday wishes from her fans

Big Brother South Africa Yolanda Mukondeleli continues to be showered with admiration after the show. Although she was disqualified from Big Brother, she walked away with a strong fan base.

Former 'BB Mzansi' housemate Yolanda Mukondeleli partied to celebrate her birthday in videos. Image: yolandamukondi_international

Source: Instagram

Yolanda had many people celebrating her life. Fans took to social media to wish their fave a happy birthday.

Yolanda Mukondeleli goes out for birthday

People took to social media to wish their favourite Yolanda a happy birthday. Some videos showed her going out to have a night of fun with her brother and supporters. A fan, @giftAbr67478127, shared snippets of the night. Watch the snippets below to see Yolanda holding her birthday cake.

Yolanda Mukondeleli flooded with birthday wishes

Many flooded Yolanda with sweet messages all over social media. Yolanda left peeps raving about her birthday look.

@Sheyshey164766 said:

"The outfit. The grenade really landed."

@ShaiCarlie commented:

"Yolanda birthday was a success everyone had a blast, thank you al for going God bless Yolanda, happy birthday babes and goodnight guys."

@ShaiCarlie wrote:

"Yolanda birthday was a success everyone had a blast, thank you all for going God bless Yolanda happy birthday babes and goodnight guys."

@mzansi_trust gushed:

"Yolanda's 33rd birthday celebration is a banger."

@Sheyshey164766 loved Yolanda's birthday look:

"Yolanda Yolanda Yolanda. Looking exquisite as always."

@NgumPhakam6645 applauded:

"Beautiful,well planned."

@DlakadlaMimi was hyped up:

"We are not sleeping 00.00 our queen's birthday."

Yolanda Mukondeleli stuns at 'Queen Modjadji' premiere

Briefly News previously reported that former reality TV star Yolanda looked effortlessly beautiful at the Queen Modjadji premiere.

Social media personality Yolanda Mukondeleli was one of the esteemed guests at the highly-talked-about event. The premiere drew in some of Mzansi's most famous faces and people who are still climbing the ladder, like Yolanda.

The former Big Brother Mzansi season 4 housemate wore multicoloured traditional attire with African prints and a matching head wrap at the Queen Modjadji red carpet premiere event.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News