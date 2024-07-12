Yolanda Mukondeleli recently made an appearance at the Queen Modjadji red carpet premiere event

The former Big Brother Mzansi season 4 contestant looked gorgeous in her traditional outfit

Netizens and her fans all agree that she looked gorgeous, and they showed her a lot of love

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Former reality TV star Yolanda Mukondeli looked effortlessly beautiful at the Queen Modjadji premiere.

Yolanda Mukondeleli wore a traditional outfit at the 'Queen Modjadji' premiere. Image: @yolandamukondi_international

Source: Instagram

Yolanda Mukondeleli impresses fans with her look

Social media personality Yolanda Mukondeleli was one of the esteemed guests at the highly-talked-about event. The premiere drew in some of Mzansi's most famous faces and people who are still climbing the ladder, like Yolanda.

The former Big Brother Mzansi season 4 housemate wore multicoloured traditional attire with African prints and a matching head wrap at the Queen Modjadji red carpet premiere event.

Production for the show commenced after Multichoice won their court ruling after the Bolodebud family tried to prevent that. Check out the picture shared by @MDNnewss below:

Mzansi gushes over Yolanda

Netizens and her fans all agree that she looked gorgeous, and they showed her a lot of love

@MofokengZintle lauded:

"Gorgeous gyal."

@ZuluNewsAgency encouraged:

"Thatha girl."

@Hyperloll4 added:

"My queen."

mthandynkhabayenkhosi shared:

"What did we do to deserve such beauty. His dress landed ke sana."

cheerrybooi gushed:

"You left no crumbs Yoli."

remyrefiloe hailed:

"Her body language, including her eyes closed screams how she's a grace child and how she deeply and really loves, she's right at the peak of her eternal life. Hello gorgeous."

innoh_b said:

"Yoli such a beautiful person am glad that you enjoy your self a lot with your niece @ liyema_pantshi and Chuene."

@muchiersa added:

"Yolanda has maybe not on this post but she has. She loves Liema so much."

Nomzamo Mbatha stuns in white dress at Queen Modjadji premiere

In more red carpet looks from Briefly News, Nomzamo Mbatha attended the premiere of Queen Modjajdi, and she looked absolutely stunning.

The actress looked gorgeous in a white dress, and fans couldn't get enough of her ever-so flawless face card. Mzansi talked about Nomzamo's look and effortless elegance, saying she can never go out of style.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News