Nomzamo Mbatha recently made an appearance at the premiere of the Queen Modjadji series

The actress looked stunning in a white dress, and fans couldn't get enough of her flawless face card

Mzansi raved over Nomzamo's look and effortless elegance, saying she can never go out of style

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Nomzamo Mbatha made an appearance at the ‘Queen Modjaji’ event. Images: nomzamo_m

Source: Instagram

Nomzamo Mbatha was a sight for sore eyes at the premiere of Queen Modjadji, and fans couldn't stop raving over the actress' flawless beauty.

Nomzamo Mbatha steps out for Queen Modjadji premiere

The premiere of the Queen Modjadji show hosted some big names in the local entertainment space, from actors to influencers and aspiring socialites.

This was after MultiChoice won a court ruling to proceed with the premiere despite clashes with the Balobedu royal family.

Our fave, Nomzamo Mbatha, was among the celebs who graced the event and looked as elegant as ever in a white crochet grow with a plunging neckline.

The Shaka iLembe star completed her look with a sleek ponytail hairstyle and kept the accessories to a minimum, wearing large leopard print earrings.

Twitter (X) user Jabu_Macdonald shared the photos of Nomzamo's stunning look:

Mzansi gushes over Nomzamo Mbatha

Of course, Nomzamo's appearance and her stunning look won over netizens who couldn't get enough of her face card that never declines:

FloPitse gushed over Nomzamo:

"My favourite person, my queen. I love this woman so much. See how stunning and classy she was!"

kheamo_m said:

"She looks gorgeous."

M_o_n_d_z wrote:

"Her face card never declines."

Hellolovebug1 praised Nomzamo:

"She is a premium beauty, this one, and she's always elegant."

Thenjiewear posted:

"MaNxumalo is so gorgeous; this woman is just beautiful. You are just Class A."

Eric_Thatboy responded:

"Thobeka Mbane! You will always be famous."

Nomzamo Mbatha graces British Vogue

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Nomzamo Mbatha's stunning cover shoot for British Vogue.

Mzansi couldn't get enough of the Shaka iLembe actress' gorgeous look in the new Thebe Magugu line:

tycoonjackson said:

"Luxury has a new definition, and @thebemagugu, this is luxury."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News