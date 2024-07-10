Mzansi was relieved after the courts ruled in favour of airing Queen Modjadji on the scheduled date

This after the Balobedu royal family attempted to interdict the broadcast as no permission was granted to the broadcaster

Nevertheless, netizens are excited about the ruling and look forward to watching the new series

'Queen Modjadji' will be broadcast as planned after a court ruling. Image: komie_mohale

Source: Instagram

The Balobedu royal family's bid to interdict the broadcast of Queen Modjadji failed dismally.

Court rules in favour of Queen Modjadji series

Months following the Balobedu royal family's attempt to have the courts prohibit the airing of Queen Modjadji, the family sadly didn't get the results it hoped for.

According to TshisaLIVE, Queen Masalanabo Modjadji VII, the Balobedu royal family and the Balobedu Royal Council approached the Pretoria High Court to halt the show's broadcast.

The Queen reportedly argued that MultiChoice was not granted permission to broadcast the series. She requested the court to stop the broadcasting until the respondents provided agreements related to the production to review for possible harm and/ or financial gain for her and the family.

However, MultiChoice representative, Advocate Terry Motau SC argued that the show did not concern the Balobedu Royal Council and they were not entitled to any relief from the production.

Moreover, Motau stated that the series was based on events that happened 200 years ago. The court ruled in favour of having Multichoice air the show on 14 July 2024.

Mzansi weighs in on court judgement

Netizens are relieved that the show will still air:

Nobbiiiiiii said:

"I hope it assuages any concerns or fears the family may have. May they do the Queen and the culture justice."

ramsthulani_ joked"

"You wanna tell me a seasoned producer like Duma Ka Ndlovu went ahead shooting a season without consulting the right people? Especially if those people are a whole royal family?"

thanduxolojinde was excited:

"We are waiting for the rain."

