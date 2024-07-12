Shimza posted a cosy video with his long-time girlfriend, Athi Geleba, which went viral and left fans with many questions

Shimza recently caught strays when he posted a cosy video with his long-time girlfriend, Athi Geleba. A video of the couple that surfaced on social media left fans with more questions than answers.

Shimza and Athi Geleba's video goes viral

Internationally acclaimed Mzansi DJ Ashley Raphala, popularly known as DJ Shimza and his bae Athi Geleba painted timelines red with their cosy video.

The viral clip shared on the micro-blogging platform X by MDN News showed the couple taking a mirror clip and Shimza spanked Athi. The post's caption read:

"Shimza and his long-term girlfriend Athi Geleba..❤"

Mzansi reacts to Shimza and Athi's video

Social media users had much to say about the celebrity couple's chemistry. Many said there was something cringe about them.

@Livy17Nk said:

"Shimza ain’t romantic haibo from the lick to the spanking hai gwa pala shame."

@Katlegokoma1 wrote:

"This man has made himself so unlikeable that even such beautiful content is getting too much hate"

@mamo2413 added:

"Yohheverything is wrong with them nje ,like why a etsa leleme joalo?? It’s so cringe."

@I_am_Bucie said:

"He’s so cringe that tongue and the spanking "

@Moshe_Meso wrote:

"What kind of spanking is this? Omo shapile."

