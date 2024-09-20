PSL side TS Galaxy could sign four new players ahead of the transfer deadline on Friday, 20 September 2024

South African defender Sihle Doyiza and foreign stars Jiri Ciupa, Dzenan Zajmovic and Damir Sovsic could be new players in Sead Ramovic's squad

Local football fans backed Galaxy on social media to say the new signings will improve the Mpumalanga-based club

TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic will have a host of new faces at the club after they were linked with four stars ahead of the transfer deadline on Friday, 20 September 2024.

Mzansi left-back Sihle Doyiza, Czech goalkeeper Jiri Ciupa, and Bosnian attacking duo Dzenan Zajmovic and Damir Sovsic are reportedly close to joining Galaxy.

TS Galaxy will boost their squad with four new signings. Image: TSGALAXYFC.

Source: Twitter

Galaxy received an unexpected twist after top scorer Samir Nurkovic recently left the club as a free agent, and Galaxy has moved quickly to add new players.

TS Galaxy adds new faces to their squad

Galaxy are set to sign four new players, according to the tweet below:

If Galaxy completes the signing of the three European stars, the club will have a squad filled with experience and youth as it looks to improve on its sixth-placed finish last season.

During the off-season, the club lost several stars to PSL rivals, including a shot-stopper who joined Chiefs and recently produced an outstanding performance for the Rwandan national side.

Fans praise Galaxy's recruitment

Local football fans praised Galaxy on social media for bringing in European talent as they feel coach Ramovic will lead the side to greater success.

Kent De Mkentiro has noticed a trend:

"Teams are going over the border lately."

Simphiwe Sbindi Mbhele is optimistic:

"It might be good for them to compete since the coach is doing a fantastic job with this TS Galaxy team."

Thomaas Gulez does not expect much:

"Even so, they won't win anything. They will celebrate a draw against Sundowns."

Simphiwe Mfundisi wants Galaxy to sing the players:

"All the best and good luck to them. Time is ticking; they must close the deal before the end of the day."

Church KJ Bafedile made a request:

"Make sure that striker is quality, Tim Sukazi."

Sye Ngubane likes seeing foreign players in the PSL:

"That's good for our league."

Mpho Mthovy Makone backed Galaxy:

"Let them go international; it'll work for them."

Spha Gift Pro-seed Mbewu is optimistic:

"TS Galaxy is going play in a CAF competition next season if they will sign these players."

Tose Sgqibo made a prediction:

"If one of them is good, he's going to Naturena next season."

Mpathenhle Phila Xulu is impressed:

"Serious teams are signing players."

Sead Ramovic opens up about his failed move to Morocco

As Briefly News reported, TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic said his move to Raja Casablanca broke down due to an unbroken promise.

The German coach was set to leave Galaxy for the Raja job, but the deal collapsed at the last minute after the Moroccan side failed to agree terms with his coaching staff.

