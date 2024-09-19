Former Mamelodi Sundowns star Eric Ramasike said Kaizer Chiefs must open their checkbooks to land their transfer targets

The Soweto giants have added players to their squad but have struggled to reach deals for Asanele Velbayi and Oswin Appollis

Local football fans are divided on social media, with some saying Chiefs should spend while others defended their business acumen

Mamelodi Sundowns legend Eric Ramasike said PSL giants Kaizer Chiefs must spend big to land their top transfer targets.

During the transfer window, Chiefs added seven players to their squad but failed to agree to sign wingers Asanele Velbayi and Oswin Appollis.

Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs has been told to spend big on players.

Ramasike, who won three consecutive league titles from 1997 to 2000, backed Chiefs to emulate his former side, which spent heavily on recent transfers.

Eric Ramasike wants Kaizer Chiefs to spend

Ramasike speaks about Chiefs' spending habits in the tweet below:

According to Soccer Laduma, Ramasike said Chiefs must be bold when spending money or face losing Appollis to PSL rivals.

Ramasike said:

"I don't know what they are thinking because sometimes you need to spend money and buy quality players to return to the way you were before. You have to strengthen your team."

Fans are divided

Local football fans backed Chiefs spending habits on social media, while others agreed with the former Sundowns midfielder.

David Mahlangu backs Chiefs spending:

"If you are running a genuine business, you don't spend money just because you have it. You spend according to your evaluations of what is of value."

Banda Baza agrees:

"This is very true. Kaizer Chiefs management is their team's problem and enemies of progress."

Fezidinga Mavata backs Chiefs:

"Yes, Chiefs have a lot of money, but that does not mean they must pay for players whose values are inflated. Chiefs will survive with or without them."

Thabo John Mphore disagrees with Ramasike:

"The valuation of players is unreasonable. I would also not buy if I were Chiefs management. Motsepe money is the cause of all these crazy valuations."

Raymond Grootboom asked a question:

"What is really stopping Chiefs from buying any player in the PSL?"

Doctor Khumalo is impressed with Kaizer Chiefs

As reported by Briefly News, Mzansi football legend Doctor Khumalo said he was impressed by Kaizer Chiefs after their victory in the 2024/2025 PSL season.

The former midfielder said Chiefs improved in three areas during their 2-1 victory over Marumo Gallants under new coach Nasreddine Nabi.

