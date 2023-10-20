Phil Setshedi's death has moved football fanatics with messages of condolences pouring in on social media

Former football star Lucas Radebe and Phumudzo Manenzhe are saddened by the news and extended their condolences to the family

South Africans are in mourning, with many sending messages of strength to the family

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

SOUTH AFRICA - Social media timelines have been flooded with heartfelt condolences for the family of former Bafana Bafana assistant coach, Orlando Pirates' icon and Bucs general manager, Phil 'Jones' Setshedi. He sadly died at age 77 on 19 October 2023.

Condolences are pouring in for Phil 'Bra Jones' Setshedi, who died on 19 October 2023. Image: @orlandopirates

Source: Twitter

Setshedi's death has affected the football industry, with former football stars Lucas Radebe and Phumulo Manendzhe conveying their sympathy on X.

Lucas and Phumudzo share heartwarming condolences

Read the post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Phumudzo's post read:

"Condolences to the Setshedi family, the Orlando Pirates family and football fraternity. May Bra Phil's soul rest in peace."

Jomo Cosmos Football Club is saddened

Joining in on the mourning, Jomo Sono, Setshedi's former club member, wrote a beautiful tribute through his club Jomo Cosmos Football Club's X account, saying:

"Dr Sono is saddened by the passing of Legend Phil 'Bra Jones' Setshedi. his former teammate and his captain. On behalf of the Jomo Cosmos family, we would like to convey our heartfelt and deepest sympathy to the Setshedi family."

See the post below:

Setshedi's mark on the football fraternity

Setshedi is a former footballer who played for Moroka Swallows Babes, Orlando Pirates, and Toronto Blizzard in Canada. His career was born when he joined the Bucs, playing alongside big names such as Jomo Sono, Patson Banda, Webster Lichaba, and Johannes 'Yster' Khomane.

According to TimesLIVE, His football career was not smooth as in 2013, he was sentenced to three years imprisonment for trying to fix two matches. He had attempted to fix matches in the Vodacom Promotional League in Cape Town by bribing the referee with R6K.

Orlando Pirates broke the news on X

Briefly News previously reported that the death of Setshedi was announced by Orlando Pirates:

"Orlando Pirates is saddened by the passing of Legend, Phil Jones Setshedi. On behalf of of the extended Orlando Pirates family, we convey our heartfelt sympathy to the Setshedi family."

The news sparked sorrow across the nation, with soccer fanatics taking to the comment section to express their sympathy.

In the 80s, Setshedi led the Mighty Bucs to a 16-match unbeaten run. In 1996, he was assistant coach to Clive Barker as they guided Bafana Bafana to the Africa Cup of Nations win.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News