The Buccaneers are mourning the loss of former defender and champion Bra Phil Setshedi

The club announced his death on the official Orlando Pirates social media accounts on Thursday

Tributes are pouring in for Mr Jones, who assisted in leading Mzansi to the 1996 African Nations Cup victory

Orlando Pirates FC has confirmed that football legend Bra Phil Setshedi passed away. Images: @QingqileWing, @orlandopirates, @thulani_njapa

The nation is mourning the loss of a soccer legend, Bra Phil "Mr Clean" Setshedi, whose death was reported on Thursday, 19 October.

Orlando Pirates confirms Bra Phil's death

Orlando Pirates confirmed his passing on its official social media accounts.

It posted the notice on Twitter, now known as the X app and said:

"@orlandopirates is saddened by the passing of Legend, Phil Jones Setshedi.

"On behalf of the extended @orlandopirates family, we convey our heartfelt and deepest sympathy to the Setshedi family. Rest In Peace, Bra Phil."

Tributes pour in for late Orlando Pirates captain Bra Phil

Bra Phil has one of the most impressive CVs of . In the 80s, he led the Mighty Bucs to a 16-match unbeatable streak and was assistant coach to Clive Barker when Bafana Bafana won the African Cup of Nations in 1996.

Here are the tributes that poured in:

@MohaleMME paid his respects:

"Rest in peace to our former player, captain, legend, coach and administrator."

@MxolisiDumisa said:

"He was a gentleman of the game R.I.P Mr Jones."

@makwande_m was saddened:

"Ezinkulu madoda. One of the warriors of this institution. Forever."

@MhlengiNdlamle4 educated:

"He's the one who brought the Champions League Cup from Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire as a head coach, he took over from Mike Makaab."

@mahlako08044209 honoured:

"The legend of the game. Your work speaks for itself. You ran your race. Hamba kahle Buccaneer. Lala Ngoxolo."

@SiyaSMbatha1 remembers:

"One of our most reliable back 4. Together with Clive The Dog and Dr Victor Ramathisele formed arguably the greatest technical team of all time, in 1996."

