Kaizer Chiefs' biggest fan has won a brand-new car and incredible prizes in a football competition

The football fanatic scored a brand-new Toyota along with other amazing prizes amounting to R450 000

Sifiso Makhubela is set to get his driver's licence and he will now be able to drive to all the matches of his favourite team

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A fan of Kaizer Chiefs has won a Toyota and other prizes. Images: Kaizer Chiefs

Source: Facebook

Sifiso Makhubela, a loyal Kaizer Chiefs fan, won't need to take taxis anymore, he can drive to the football matches now.

Kaizer Chiefs fan’s dream comes true

The 41-year-old became the lucky winner of a brand new Toyota Corolla Cross 1.8 XS valued at R450K thanks to the football club Kaizer Chiefs. He also won hampers from Vodacom and Kappa. The announcement was on the football club's Facebook page, where photos of Makhubela receiving his prices were shared.

His journey to winning this remarkable prize began when he purchased a KC Mobile starter pack at one of the club's roadshows in Vosloorus. The Amakhosi fan would spend at least R29 monthly to recharge his KC Mobile starter pack, which eventually entered him into the 'Win A Toyota Corolla Cross' competition.

A Kaizer Chiefs fan won big after entering the KC Mobile starter pack competition. Images: Kaizer Chiefs

Source: Facebook

According to the Sowetan, Makhubela is a machine operator at an engineering firm on the East Rand in Johannesburg, and his dedication to supporting Kaizer Chiefs often involved taking taxis organised by his Thokoza branch to attend matches. The 41-year-old has never owned a car, nor does he have a licence. He also missed so many games because he didn’t have transport.

Amakhosi fans respond to the wins

Kaizer Chiefs are well-loved in South Africa and they have a big and devoted group of fans. People who support the Chiefs are thrilled and happy to hear that one of their fellow fans won a car.

A lot of fans are using social media to say congrats to the winner:

@Madebu Vrj Ndivhuwo said:

"Congratulations, Khosi."

@Katlego Kat Kekana praised:

"Congratulations, Khosi. You've been blessed! Happy for you."

@Make-peace Motaung commented:

"Awesome and congratulations."

@Philani Swart Boy said:

"Wow good news for him."

Kaizer Chiefs founder Dr Kaizer Motaung’s Hall of Fame entry stuns

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that the Kaizer Chiefs founder will be honoured with an induction into the South African Hall of Fame.

The exciting news was made public by Kaizer Chiefs a day after Motaung celebrated his 79th birthday.

Amakhosi supporters took to social media to shower the iconic soccer figure with congratulations and birthday messages.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News