Amakhosi announced their new chips range, and they were not warmly received by fans and football lovers

The announcement was made on Twitter, and Kaizer Chiefs revealed three flavours

Netizens had the team for lunch and snacked on them in the comment section

There was no shortage of jokes after Kaizer Chiefs unveiled their three-flavour snack range. Image: @KaizerChiefs

Kaizer Chiefs recently launched its chips snack range, and soccer fans immediately chewed them.

The Amakhosi were not ready for the roast when they launched the products, and jokes and names flew following their surprising announcement.

Kaizer Chiefs launch new snack range

Kaizer Chief’s new chips come in different flavours, including tomato, grilled steak, salt, and vinegar and posted mouthwatering pictures on their Twitter account, @KaizerChiefs.

Speaking about the product, the club’s Marketing and Commercial Director, Jessica Motaung, said that the vision is to deliver snacks that capture the vibrance of the Kaizer Chiefs brand. View the tweet here.

South Africans mock Kaizer Chiefs' new snack range

True to Mzansi form, Kaizer Chiefs was roasted in the comment section, and netizens spared no punches for them.

Minister of Happiness was unhappy.

“We’re going to be called Kaizer Chips for real.”

Adrienne Alexander was stunned.

“This must have been a joke. The team performed poorly, and we didn’t have proper management, but Chiefs decided to produce chips.

ChrisExcel joked:

“Imagine being eaten in the field and also as a snack.”

Tinyiko MkhuluBae joked.

“The snacks will be nicer with some wins on the pitch.”

VelvetChild SA remarked:

“One bite, and you lose everything.”

Maxkman wrote:

“As a fan, eating those chips will be difficult. It’s like literally eating my team. Sundowns and Pirates must make their own to make it easier for me to have a snack.”

IG:Thipsy99 exclaimed:

“No wonder we’ve been losing. You guys were putting energy into the chips.”

BeatSkit laughed.

“The economy must be horrible.”

SIIIUUU threw a punch.

“You people seem to enjoy being embarrassed.”

Portia chipped in:

“It became over for you when you sold Hollard Insurance. After these chips, y’all will be forgotten.”

Kaizer Chiefs fans call for Molefi Ntseki to be fired

Recently, Briefly News reported that angry Kaizer Chiefs fans wanted Molefi Ntseki fired after several dismal performances.

The fans were so furious after the team lost 1-0 to TS Galaxy that they threw rocks and objects at him, forcing police and security to escort him off the pitch.

