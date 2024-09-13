Orlando Pirates have reportedly submitted a player-plus-cash deal for Oswin Appollis to rival Kaizer Chiefs' bid for the Bafana Bafana star

The Polokwane City star is a wanted man ahead of the PSL transfer deadline on Friday, 20 September 2024

Local football fans reacted on social media to say Pirates should go for Appollis, while Amakhosi fans have already welcomed the player to Naturena

Polokwane City has a decision to make after Orlando Pirates reportedly sent a rival bid for a star player, Oswin Appollis, who has been linked with Kaizer Chiefs.

The Bafana Bafana star has been a target for Chiefs during the transfer window, but Pirates could have leapfrogged their Soweto rivals with a player-plus-cash deal.

Bafana Bafana star Oswin Appollis is a target for Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates. Image: Boris Streubel/FIFA and Visonhaus.

Source: Getty Images

According to reports, Pirates are willing to offer R4 million plus Polokwane target Lesedi Kapinga for Appollis, while Chiefs have tabled a R10 million bid.

Oswin Appollis has options

Appollis is a target for Orlando Pirates, according to the tweet below:

According to a Soccer Laduma source, Polokwane could be tempted by Pirates' offer, but the club confirmed no official bid from Chiefs.

The source said:

"Polokwane City are interested in Lesedi Kapinga, and if this works for them, they will go for Pirates, but if they are just looking at the R10 million, they will go for Chiefs. It's not the first time Pirates have inquired about Appollis, but it was not that serious. But now, Lesedi Kapinga is involved, and the whole situation changes."

Fans make their choice

Local football fans said on social media that Appollis should choose Pirates, while Amakhosi supporters are already celebrating Appollis' arrival.

Siphenathi Ndabazonke backs Chiefs' bid:

"Pirates can't beat it."

Thabo Kuntash Letsoalo backs Pirates:

"Pirates, please go for him."

Ndaedzo Lucky is sceptical:

"Only Kaizer Chiefs and Polokwane City know the truth."

Khotso Nelson Maithufi is a confident Chiefs fan:

"Welcome to Naturena."

Tshepo Barnes Mohlaping added another destination:

"He's going to Sundowns."

Oswin Appollis helps Bafana Bafana to victory

As reported by Briefly News, Polokwane City winger Oswin Appollis scored a brace during Bafana Bafana's 3-2 victory over South Sudan on Tuesday, 10 September 2024.

Bafana needed a late goal from Thalente Mbatha to win the Afcon qualifier, while Appollis' brace kept Hugo Broos' side in the game.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News