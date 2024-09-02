PSL side Polokwane City has shown an interest in Orlando Pirates player Lesedi Kapinga ahead of the 2024/2025 season

The 29-year-old has struggled for game time at the Swoeto club since his 2023 move from Mamelodi Sundowns, which has cost him a place in the Bafana Bafana squad

Local football fans backed the move on social media as they believed the player should be given the chance to prove himself

Orlando Pirates could lose a midfielder to a PSL rival after Polokwane City registered an interest in Lesedi Kapinga.

The 29-year-old midfielder has struggled to get game time at Pirates after his 2023 move from Mamelodi Sundowns, and he could be open to moving back to his home province, Limpopo.

Polokwane City are interested in Lesedi Kapinga. Image: galuuu22.

Source: Instagram

PSL clubs still have till Friday, 20 September 2024, to register new players, while English club Cardiff City has shown an interest in Thalente Mbatha, although their window has closed.

Lesedi Kapinga is a target for Polokwane City

Kapinga could leave Orlando Pirates according to the tweet below:

According to a Soccer Laduma source, Kapinga could leave Pirates after falling behind the likes of Patrick Maswanganyi, who will wear an iconic jersey for the CAF Champions League.

The source said:

“You know he is originally from Limpopo in Musina and would love to go back home. But the move is all subject to negotiations between Polokwane City and Orlando Pirates. That’s why they have inquired about him.”

Fans back Kapinga

Local football fans backed Kapinga’s move on social media, believing the player deserves a chance to play.

Nicholas Veejay Sibiya backs Kapinga:

“His time will come; he must work hard.”

Khaya Klaas says Kapinga must get a chance:

“Lesedi Kapinga just needs game time; this boy is too good.”

Philani Caras Magubane feels for Kapinga:

“I feel like this guy should have been loaned out because there is a lot of competition for him at Pirates.”

Glen Mabilu admires Kapinga:

“Truly speaking, he deserves a chance.”

Mncedisi Sibongokuhle Nkambule is not a fan:

“Lazy, overrated player.”

