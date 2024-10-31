A mother of two from KwaZulu-Natal was shot dead while her children were in the house with her

The incident took place on 30 October 2024 in the afternoon; two armed men entered the house and ambushed the woman

Her children were guided upstairs, and the mother was shot twice in the head, and paramedics declared her dead on the scene

KWAZULU-NATAL — Two children were left without a mother after she was shot and killed with them in the house in KwaZulu-Natal.

KZN mother killed

Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) first responders responded to a call in the afternoon of 30 October after a neighbour heard two gunshots at Cornubia. When they arrived, they interviewed one of the woman's children, a 16-year-old, who told them about the horror that had unfolded.

She said when she returned home from school, her mother gave her the key to the house from the outside while she headed off to the bathroom. Unbeknownst to her, two armed men were behind and entered the home with her. Her one-year-old brother was in the flat. She was ordered not to alert her mother and was sent upstairs with her brother. Shortly after, she heard two gunshots. She ran downstairs and found her mother with two gunshot wounds.

SA heartbroken

Netizens on Facebook were heartbroken that the woman was shot and killed in the presence of her children.

Charlene Chetty Reddy said:

"This is so heartbreaking. My heart bleeds for these kids. Now they have to grow up without their mum because of some ruthless people."

Vanessa D'Arc said:

"As a mother of a toddler, I can't help but shed tears. Why so much cruelty?"

Ursula Bullard said:

"This is heartbreaking! What is this world coming to?"

Ayanda Aubrey Khumalo said:

"The trauma of those kids, sleeping knowing they'll never see their mom again."

Lucky Mafereka said:

"She was assassinated by someone close to her."

Woman shot outside her house

