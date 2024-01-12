Prince Kaybee faced criticism from fans after claiming to be proud of his South African heritage

Fans accused him of being a fraud due to his past support for the All Blacks during the Rugby World Cup

In response, Prince Kaybee defended himself, stating that he supports the New Zealand team

Prince Kaybee had a heated argument with his followers who called him out for claiming to be a South African. The star stood his ground against the fans.

Prince Kaybee has responded to allegations that he is a fraud. Image: @princekaybee_sa

Source: Instagram

Prince Kaybee labelled a fraud

We can all agree that the internet never forgets. Prince Kaybee was recently shocked after fans reminded him of his past posts. The star initially took to his page to explain that he is proud to be a South African. He wrote:

"STAND FOR SOMETHING, I am proud to be South African."

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

The post did not sit well with some fans who said the music producer was a fraud because he supported the All Blacks of New Zealand when they played against the Springboks during the Rugby World Cup in Paris last year. One annoyed fan said:

"As the great Katt Williams said: "2024 all lies will be exposed!" Ur a Fraud @PrinceKaybee_SA."

Prince Kaybee defends himself

Prince Kaybee is never one to go down without a fight. The star fired back at the fans and said he is a proud South African who supports the New Zealand rugby team. He listed some hate, including apartheid. Kaybee also added that he stands for what he believes in. He :

"I’m not a Fraud, I stand for what I believe in without fear or favour. I am a New Zealand rugby supporter, and guess what, I hate apartheid. Where’s the lie?"

Prince Kaybee tells woman she wouldn't last 20 minutes in bed with him

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Prince Kaybee left social media users scratching their heads when he responded to a fan on his page.

Prince Kaybee started 2024 by clapping back hard at fans. The controversial star stunned Mzansi with his spicy response to a fan.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News