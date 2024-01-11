One young man getting married went viral on TikTok after people saw the groom show up for his special day

A TikTok video shows a beautiful wedding and the moment the groom makes his grand appearance

Many people were touched after seeing the couple tie the knot, and netizens loved the groom's demeanour

A man looked shy when he went to get married to the love of his life. The video of the groom received more than 17, 000 likes.

A TikTok video shows a groom at his wedding, and many were gushing over him. Image: @callmegiselle_.

Source: TikTok

Online users commented on the video, raving about the man's humble disposition. People commented that they could relate to getting anxiety over all the attention.

Man goes TikTok viral at wedd.ing

A groom posted by @callmegiselle___ walked down the aisland he looked sweet. People could tell that he looked shy. Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

South Africa relates to reserved groom

Many people wrote that they would also be shy to walk down the aisle. Many people were gushing over the husband

Dana wrote:

"He's adorable. congratulations and best wishes!"

gigi baby added:

"So cute."

Goitseone Mosetja commented:

"This is why I'mma get a stunt double for my wedding."

Neelow_modise added:

"Cute but now you must also dance for people, when does it end God."

siryancy joked:

"I'd trip and fall."

Queen_tuts said:

"He’s so adorable… I want a quiet and reserved man."

Archbee added:

"This is where I a go in for a stunt double."

Couple ties the knot at Home Affairs

A couple went viral for not spending too much on their wedding. They had a low-cost wedding at government offices instead.

Groom can't stop crying as bae approaches

Briefly News previously reported a neatly dressed groom and his best man broke down in tears during his exquisite wedding ceremony attended by family and loved ones.

The touching footage captures the moment he tried to hold back his tears while the bride approached the altar.

With his best man standing next to him, the pair could not hold back as both had running down their faces in a TikTok video.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News